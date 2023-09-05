Dansville High School has announced its Class of 2023 to be inducted into its Wall of Fame later this month.
On Friday, September 15 during halftime of the Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton football game, the Mustangs will highlight its five new selections into its Wall of Fame, including Danyel Johnson (Class of 2012), Katie Applin (2016), John Keysaw (1968), Mike Allen (1968) and Pat Shafer. Inductees selected to this year’s Wall of Fame will be introduced in front of the crowd and be presented with a plaque, which will be displayed on the Athletic Wall of Fame, located in the hallway outside of the gymnasium.
On that night, there will be a Homecoming Parade beginning at 6:15 p.m., which will lead into the crowing of the Homecoming king and queen.
Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton will then kick off against visiting Geneva at 7:30 p.m., to be followed by the halftime ceremonies, which will also include a performance by the Marching Mustangs.