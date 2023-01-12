Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host a potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Chiefs. File Photo

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been selected as the neutral site location for a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL announced Thursday.

The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29.

FieldLevelMedia