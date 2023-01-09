ORCHARD PARK — Since his days as a youngster, Attica varsity football coach Jeff Cusmano has been a loyal Buffalo Bills fan. Over many years of fandom, Cusmano has experienced many memorable moments, including the team’s four-year Super Bowl run in the early 90s.
But for Cusmano, of all the great moments he’s experienced over the years, on Sunday, the memories created before, during and after he was introduced as the Buffalo Bills ADPRO Sports Section V Football Coach of the Year will forever stand out to him as the most memorable in all of his years as a fan.
“When we first got there, it was an electric environment,” said Cusmano, who arrived inside Highmark Stadium at 12:15 p.m. “Having that many people in the stadium before the game started, you knew it was going to be a special day. You could sense it. And then they took the opening kickoff back, and it made it one of the loudest environments I’ve ever been in. My ears are still ringing today.”
Cusmano helped guide the Attica football team to its first Section V Football championship in program history, finishing the season 9-3 after a defeat at the hands of the Lackawanna Steelers in the NYSPHSAA Class C Far West Regional. An Attica alumnus and longtime member of the Blue Devils football program, Cusmano was a former player and has served in two stints as head coach — from 2008-12 before returning to lead the program the past two seasons. Cusmano, a 1987 graduate of Attica High School, has served within the program in various capacities for 31 years.
“It was an honor,” said Cusmano on his award. “I’d like to thank ADPRO, the Buffalo Bills, as well as my coaching staff for what they did this year to allow me to earn this honor. It was truly a group effort by my staff and the players, who allowed me this opportunity.“
To be honored on a day that carried with it such pomp and circumstance meant a little bit extra to Cusmano, who was watching the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals when Damar Hamlin tragically suffered cardiac arrest before being rushed to a nearby hospital. Hamlin’s recovery has been remarkable, which led to an exciting atmosphere inside the stadium on Sunday.
“It meant a lot. Because of everything the franchise is going through. And it meant a lot to be honored on the same day that something special was happening,” said Cusmano. “When I saw it happen, I knew it was serious by the reaction of the players. I’ve seen a lot of football, and I’ve never seen that. Just to see the way they responded brought cause for concern. As time went on and reports surfaced that he was progressing, it was a relief to know nothing serious happened.”
Joining Cusmano on the field on Sunday were fellow Buffalo Bills ADPRO Sports Coaches of the Week, Batavia’s Brennan Briggs, Alexander’s Tim Sawyer, Albion’s David Skrip, Lyndonville’s Joe Suhr. Briggs, a Las Vegas Raiders fan, said he felt fortunate to be in the stadium for such an experience.
“The Bills game yesterday was an experience I’ll never forget,” said Briggs. “It was an honor to be in the stands and on the field with fellow coaches from Section V and Section VI. The energy in Highmark is electric on a regular day, but emotions were heightened due to the circumstances regarding Damar. Football is a wonderful game, and yesterday’s experience was a great example of how people come together and rally around such a miracle. I’m thankful for ADPRO and the Buffalo Bills for allowing us coaches to be a part of the special day.”
Coach Sawyer dubbed Sunday’s game as a “special day.”
“I saw tremendous support for Damar Hamlin in the signs and in the thousands of hearts that the fans were holding up,” said Sawyer. “The Bills seemed inspired in warm-ups and then went out there and returned the opening kick for a touchdown. Personally, it was exciting to be around that on Sunday.”
Coach Briggs helped guide Batavia to a Class B title and an appearance in the NYSPHSAA semifinal, while Sawyer helped Alexander reach the Section V Class D title game.
