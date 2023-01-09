ORCHARD PARK — Since his days as a youngster, Attica varsity football coach Jeff Cusmano has been a loyal Buffalo Bills fan. Over many years of fandom, Cusmano has experienced many memorable moments, including the team’s four-year Super Bowl run in the early 90s.

But for Cusmano, of all the great moments he’s experienced over the years, on Sunday, the memories created before, during and after he was introduced as the Buffalo Bills ADPRO Sports Section V Football Coach of the Year will forever stand out to him as the most memorable in all of his years as a fan.

