AVON — Tuesday night’s Livingston Conference tilt between Avon and Mt. Morris began with Braves’ sophomore Josh Harter knocking down 3-pointers on his team’s first two possessions. As the rivalry matchup progressed, Harter got hotter and hotter, and by game’s end, the second-year varsity player had drained 14 3-balls, a new Section V Boys Basketball record and one away from tying the all-time state mark.

Harter connected on five 3’s during the first quarter, two more in the second, another five in the third and a couple more for good measure in the final frame of his team’s 88-57 victory. The previous mark of 13 made 3-pointers was set by Northstar Christian’s Ryan Garwood, a 2021 NC alumnus.

