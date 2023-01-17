AVON — Tuesday night’s Livingston Conference tilt between Avon and Mt. Morris began with Braves’ sophomore Josh Harter knocking down 3-pointers on his team’s first two possessions. As the rivalry matchup progressed, Harter got hotter and hotter, and by game’s end, the second-year varsity player had drained 14 3-balls, a new Section V Boys Basketball record and one away from tying the all-time state mark.
Harter connected on five 3’s during the first quarter, two more in the second, another five in the third and a couple more for good measure in the final frame of his team’s 88-57 victory. The previous mark of 13 made 3-pointers was set by Northstar Christian’s Ryan Garwood, a 2021 NC alumnus.
“You could tell Josh was on tonight from the minute he laced up his shoes,” said Avon head coach Rob Fries. “He made five in the first quarter pretty effortlessly. He finished the half with seven and then heated up again in the third. At that point we started wondering what the record might be.”
Fries credits Harter’s relentless work ethic as the driving force behind the underclassmen’s rise to stardom for the three-time defending Section V champion Avon boys.
“His shot is so smooth, largely because he puts in more work all year long than anyone I have had in my 16 years of coaching,” added Coach Fries. “So I am really happy for him.”
Harter’s game-high 42 points all came on shots from behind the arc, increasing his season scoring average by three points from 11 to 14 points per game. The Avon sophomore’s first of his record-setting 14 3-pointers went through the bottom of the net just 23 seconds into the game and he converted his last one with 4:14 to play in the fourth quarter. Soon after Harter’s final 3-ball went through the net, Fries called for timeout to remove his sharpshooter from the game with his team leading 80-52.
“He was exhausted,” said Fries.
Harter’s previous season-high for made 3-pointers in a single game was five in a win over Livonia earlier this season. Harter drained six 3-pointers in a game during his freshman year.
“A few weeks ago, he didn’t score at all and he was the best guy on the floor distributing the ball and playing defense,” said Fries. “This is a great group to coach because, every night, it’s someone new coming through with a big performance and the rest of the guys feed off it.”
From the opposite bench, watching Harter’s big night transpire left Blue Devils’ head coach Brian Stout feeling helpless.
“We gave him two open looks to start the game and when a shooter gets that confidence early, it’s tough to stop,” said Stout. “Every time we strung a few baskets together and started a run, Harter would hit a 3. The more he made, the more they were contested. He was just dialed in and left us defenseless against him. He’s an incredible player, even better person and only a sophomore.“
Avon is now 10-2 as it chases a fourth consecutive sectional crown. Coach Fries is hoping a performance such as the one his team received from its sophomore star against Mt. Morris can help springboard the Braves as they search for their rhythm down the stretch of the season.
“I think it just affirms what we talk about every night, which is play defense, rebound and the offense will take care of itself,” concluded Fries. “Any night someone else can lead the team. Just do your job.“
The loss for Mt. Morris ended a four-game winning streak, with Bryson Constantino scoring a team-high 14 points off the bench and Payton Bownds adding 13 points while grabbing five rebounds for the Blue Devils (7-4).
