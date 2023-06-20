ATTICA — He has earned the nickname ‘Kyote’ for his prolific and decorated Mixed Martial Arts career, but the road wasn’t all that easy.
Now living in China, Attica native Kyle Rozewski started his career at a young age, well before MMA was a legalized sport in the State of New York. In fact, the Empire State was the last to legalize it, in 2016.
Rozewski’s journey took him to Ohio, among other places, and his career got off to a rough start. But after persevering, he became a champion. And now he is coming home.
On August 19, Rozewski will be headlining the Attica Take Down, a full night of live MMA, kickboxing and wrestling action in the cage. The prelims will start at 3:15 p.m., while the main card will be at 4 p.m.
“For me it was a no-brainer on several fronts,” Rozewski said. “When I started my career, MMA was illegal to compete in in New York and kickboxing was not very prevalent at all. For most of my early years I had to travel a lot and try to chase down what I was really passionate about. That journey took me to Ohio, eventually, around 2010. Our coach, he was like a father to all of us, he died last month so this is a tribute and an honor to him. To come back home, it took an alignment of the stars and I never thought it would happen again, so I couldn’t pass this up.”
This is expected to be the last fight of Rozewski’s career. The last time he was in the ring was in 2019 — 10 years after his professional debut — when he won a decision over Tanzhao Wang for the ICKF World Combat Championship in Macau, China. Since he won that belt, he has become a father and evolved into the world of coaching, but he and the town are excited to bring him back for one last showcase.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be honest,” Attica mayor Nathan Montford said. “It’s always a pleasure to see the friends you grew up with, accomplishing greatness. To have Kyle come back home, all the way from China, just to enter the cage one last time, in front mutual friends, family and fans, is truly an honor for me to be apart of the whole experience. This is history in the making.”
Still fighting with his amateur status, prior to becoming a professional with his first pro fight in October of 2011, the former Blue Devil opened Attica MMA & Self Defense at the age of 27. But he knew that he wanted to do more.
Though, it almost didn’t come to fruition. And he never thought his career would take him this far.
In his first amateur fight, Rozewski was stopped in under a minute by Casey Hewitt in the Xtreme Fight Series. Not only did he lose, but he lost in what he called an ‘embarrassing’ fashion.
“No, not at all,” Rozewski said of whether or not he could ever imagine getting to this point of his career. “I lost my very first fight in embarrassing fashion. I did nothing. I ran at the guy and grabbed him and I ended up on my back. I got punched, I turned over and I got choked. I was just so embarrassed that that turned out to be my motivation. I met another guy out that night after the fight — I was kind of by myself, I didn’t know what I was doing and I didn’t know who I was supposed to be with — and this guy was staring at me. It was weird. I was just in a fight and got destroyed, ‘does this guy want to fight me?’ I didn’t know what was happening. So, I went over and talked to him. He said ‘I admire you coming out here by yourself. I know you have a coach with you, but you’re out of your state and out of your element. I want to let you know that if you ever come back you have friends here to help you.’ And it was with him and some other friends that I did most of my American work.”
After going 5-4 in his amateur career — losing his last two fights by split decision — things would actually get a little more murky, rather than easy, when he became a pro.
“I lost my first two pro fights, actually, as well,” Rozewski said. “They were competitive, but it was difficult to overcome that. I remember fearing after I was 0-2 as a pro that maybe I needed to find something else or do something else. I thought this wasn’t doing what I thought it would. The recently deceased coach that I mentioned verbally slapped me, basically, and said ‘you came this far. You had a couple things go wrong and now you want to give up. That’s not what I’ve seen and that’s not who I know and not who you are.’ That was the ultimate rocket ship and I’ve really just been going since then.”
That coach, John Cook of Ohio, recently passed away at the age of 53 following a five-year battle with colon cancer, but he is one of the people that Rozewski credits for putting him on the path he eventually went on.
His journey would take him to China in 2014, where the featherweight would eventually capture multiple championships along the way. He put together an impressive seven-match winning streak and following his final victory in 2019 he would cap his career with a 27-12-1 MMA record, to go with an 18-8-2 kickboxing record.
He remains the only Attican ever to take part in UFC, as he has done so as a coach
“At first, I came for just four just a three-month stint with my wife — she was my girlfriend at the time — and people loved us here,” Rozewski said. “They wanted us to fight more, they wanted us to come and coach. So we came back again for another three-month stint and then we decided to move here. After we moved here, a student of ours kind of surprised us, just one day he came up to us and said ‘we have a space,’ and we didn’t know what he was talking about. He opened a gym, and he was an English teacher as well. He ended up taking this field trip with about 20 students to Los Angeles and he never came back. So, my wife and I ended up talking to all the students at the gym and it was very positive at the time and we couldn’t just forsake them, we wanted to honor everyone’s membership. So we just kept it going and it’s just grown since then.”
He is now the owner and head coach at Animal MMA in Shanghai.
Having dealt with the extreme highs and lows of the combat sports, Rozewski admits that he is lucky every day that his life has worked out the way that it has.
“It’s amazing. I’m very fortunate,” he said. “I think because at the time it was illegal that I had to go and find the coaches that I did. It was a very niche thing at the time. The people that I ended up being with are some of the best at what they do, it was top of the line and at the highest level and I had no idea. Now, I get to share that knowledge and wisdom with everyone else here. And I’m proud of the reputation that I’ve earned here for that. It’s all been way beyond what I expected.”
From the age of four, Rozewski was involved in sports, playing soccer and baseball, as well as wrestling. At Attica, he played soccer and ran track and field, while he also wrestled and dabbled in basketball (which he admits wasn’t his best decision).
Now, he will be returning to his former stomping grounds to try and give back a little to the community that made him.