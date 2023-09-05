FARMINGTON — Barese wore down Lady’s Golden Guy to score a three and one-quarter length win in the $50,000 Genesee Valley Breeders’’ Stakes at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack (FLGR) on Monday. The Michael Maker-trainee completed the one mile and one-sixteenth route in a final time of 1:45.72.
The 4-year-old colt owned by Paradise Farms Corp and David Staudacher registered his second FLGR stakes victory. He previously won the $150,000 New York Derby on July 18, 2022.
With the victory, Barese improved his lifetime earnings to a sum of $531,252. He was guided to his sixth career triumph by jockey David Cabrera and paid $2.60, $2.10 and $2.10. Lady’s Golden Guy held on to secure the second place position and returned $5.90 and $3.90. Beta finished third and paid $3.30.
Also on Monday, a Jockey Footrace was held to support the Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund (PDJF). A full field of 12 local jockeys competed in a 70 yard from the starting gate after the conclusion of the third race. Carlos Camilo won the event for charity. FLGR donated $200 per entrant to the PDJF.
**PDJF is an organization that presently provides financial aid to over 60 former jockeys who have obtained catastrophic on-track injuries. Founded in 2006, the PDJF has paid out nearly $11. million to permanently disabled jockeys, most of whom have suffered paralysis or traumatic brain injuries.