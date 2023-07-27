BATAVIA — A select group of six 2-year-old New York Sire Stake colt and gelding trotters were on hand at Batavia Downs on opening day Wednesday in a single division vying for a $106,300 purse and when the dust had settled, Bargain (Chapter Seven-Batoutahill) came away with the biggest check.
Titan Your Chip (Mark Macdonald) got the jump off the gate to grab the early lead. However Bargain (James McDonald) also left and was motoring up the rim to the quarter and overtook the front just past that station. With horses in single file, Bargain trotted to the half in 1:00 when Chaplind (Trond Smedshammer) made a first-over move from third and was on the attack.
Chaplind drew close to Bargain at three-quarters and was almost even at the top of the stretch and that’s where his bid failed. But the passing lane opened for the pocket-sitting Titan Your Chip and he came barreling down the lane towards the leader. Titan Your Chip was gaining ground all the way to the line, but Bargain stayed in control under minimal urging and trotted to victory in 1:59.3.
It was the third win in four lifetime starts for Bargain ($2.80) who is owned by Christinatakter&Anderberg, Nancy Takter and Jaf Racing, Joe Sbrocco and R A W Equine. Nancy Takter trains the winner who was bred by Steve Stewart and Michael Andrew.
There were also three $20,000 Excelsior series races on the card and all three were won in gate to wire fashion.
Woweress (Crazy Wow-Chaperess) scored a 7-¾ length victory in 1:58.2 to claim his first lifetime win for driver Frank Affrunti. Woweress ($7.20) is trained by Geroge Ducharme for owner/breeder Purple Haze Stable.
Then Tobern (Crazy Wow-Bertaux) simply jogged by an 18-length margin to match his lifetime mark in his fourth win of the year for driver/trainer/owner John Stark Jr. Tobern ($2.40), who remains unbeaten lifetime, was bred by Bernard White and Kristie Leigh Farm.
Finally, Voss Blue Chip (E L Titan-Angelita Hanover) led every step of the way en route to a three-quarter length win in 2:02, which was his initial career victory. Jim Morrill Jr. drove Voss Blue Chip ($4.60) for trainer Jared Bako, who co-owns the gelding with Lady I Racing and Blue Chip Bloodstock, who also bred the winner.
Live racing resumes at Batavia Downs on Saturday (July 29) at 6 p.m.
