Prospero signs to play in Frontier League

Notre Dame High School graduate Tyler Prospero has signed with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League, which is often considered as the top independent baseball league in the country. Mark Gutman/Batavia Daily News

BATAVIA — Former Notre Dame pitcher Tyler Prospero is continuing on his dream path to make it happen on the baseball diamond.

A multi-year pitcher for Division I Niagara University, Prospero has signed with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League, which is often considered as the top independent baseball league in the country. And after he previously pitched with the Williamsville Crosscutters late this past summer, Prospero remains excited and happy to be able to keep playing the game he loves, with the hopes of continuing to move higher up in the realm of professional baseball.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags