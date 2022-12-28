BATAVIA — Former Notre Dame pitcher Tyler Prospero is continuing on his dream path to make it happen on the baseball diamond.
A multi-year pitcher for Division I Niagara University, Prospero has signed with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League, which is often considered as the top independent baseball league in the country. And after he previously pitched with the Williamsville Crosscutters late this past summer, Prospero remains excited and happy to be able to keep playing the game he loves, with the hopes of continuing to move higher up in the realm of professional baseball.
“It means everything to me that I can continue to climb the ranks and play baseball at higher levels,” Prospero said. “It shows my work ethic and validates that the time you put in to your craft shows up when it matters. I wouldn’t have been able to make it this far without extreme support from my family, friends, trainers, coaches, and teammates. I am super fortunate to be in this position and will never take it for granted.”
After closing out his collegiate career last season with the Purple Eagles, Prospero was given the opportunity to play for his hometown team the Batavia Muckdogs of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
This past season for the Muckdogs, Prospero appeared in eight games, with seven starts, and finished with a 4-1 record and an ERA of 4.08. He allowed 44 hits and walked eight in 35 1/3 innings pitched, while he struck out 30. Meanwhile, this past season at Niagara as a graduate student, Prospero appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen and was 1-0 with a 6.23 ERA. In 13 innings pitched he allowed 18 hits, while he walked 10 and struck out eight.
Following his time with the Muckdogs, Prospero signed in the MLB Draft League with the Crosscutters. With Williamsport he appeared in seven games and had 10 strikeouts in 15.1 innings while having a 3.52 ERA.
And he is always the first to mention his time at Notre Dame High School and all the coaches who have helped him along the way that have allowed him to get to this point.
“I have been very fortunate to have many great coaches when I was coming up,” Prospero said. “Coach Mike Rapone always trusted me and gave me the ball in big games which really helped my confidence. He is a great role model in my life. The Sputores (Chris and Mike, ND assistant coaches during his time with the Fighting Irish) are great coaches and even greater people. They used to call my pitches in high school and really taught me a lot on how to get batters out consistently.”
After playing two seasons at Genesee Community College, Prospero joined Niagara and played his final three seasons of collegiate baseball with the Purple Eagles. With the Purple Eagles he made 27 appearances on the mound while having a 2-0 record out of the bullpen. In 31.2 career innings he struck out 25 batters.
As a senior at Notre Dame, Prospero earned a New York State Class D All-State selection when he finished 6-1 on the hill with a 1.46 ERA with 78 strikeouts, 31 hits allowed and just 10 walks in 52 2/3 innings pitched. Prospero set a school record with a .157 opponents batting average against. Prospero also hit .369 with six doubles and a home run.
Now throwing in the range of 91-93 miles per hour to go with his always devastating breaking ball, Prospero is taking every step as it comes, but also continuing to work on his craft year-round.
The right-hander also made it a point to call out new Daily News/LCN Regional Sports Editor Alex Brasky, who had a positive impact on his life at a young age.
“I would also like to mention Alex Brasky,” Prospero said. “He coached me in junior league when I was 14 and not only is he great coach and great at his job, he is also a great person and always pushed me to be better. He helped me develop my love for the game.”
Evansville competes in the West Division of the independent Frontier League. Since their establishment in 1995, the Otters have played at historic Bosse Field, which originally opened in 1915.
The Otters are scheduled to begin their preseason schedule in early May and their regular season schedule in mid-May. In a season that runs through early September, Evansville finished at 52-43 last summer.
