BATAVIA — The annual Batavia Rotary Club Tournament kicked off on Tuesday night and one of the hometown teams will be heading to the title game, while a recent perennial power from the LCAA will be joining them.
Highlighting the first round, Pavilion once again got big games from Karlee Zinkievich and Lauren Kingsley as the Golden Gophers used a big third quarter to pull away from Batavia for a 49-35 win. Meanwhile, in the other first-round matchup, Amelia McCulley was on fire as Notre Dame rolled past Genesee Region League rival Pembroke 62-19.
Pavilion was able to open up a 16-6 lead after the first quarter against Batavia but that lead would stay at 10 as the Gophers led 26-16 at halftime. However, a dominating 14-2 third period sealed Pavilion’s trip to the title game.
Zinkievich led the way with 22 points, eight assists and six steals, while Kingsley finished with another double-double as she had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.
Makayla Washburn and Lia Lombardo each finished with four points as the Gophers moved to 6-1 on the season.
Jamin MacDonald led the way for the Blue Devils with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Anna Varland also finished with 11 points in the losing effort.
In the other opener, McCulley hit five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 31 points to go with six rebounds and three steals in just 23 minutes as the Fighting Irish rolled.
Emma Sisson also had a solid night for Notre Dame as she finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to go with five steals and three assists, while Avelin Tomidy just missed a double-double with eight points and 11 rebounds to go with six assists.
Pembroke and Batavia will meet in the consolation game at Genesee Community College at 6 p.m. on Thursday, followed by Notre Dame and Pavilion in the championship game at 7:45.
Girls
BYRON-BERGEN 50, ELBA 38
Byron-Bergen: Ava Wagoner (16 points); Dayanara Caballero (16 points); Zoey Shepard (4 points, 16 rebounds).
Elba: Haile Deville (9 points); Sydney Reilly (9 points); Mariah Ognibene (8 points).
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 43, ALEXANDER 35
Oakfield-Alabama: Alea Groff (13 points, 9 rebounds); Brooke Reding (12 points, 5 rebounds); Caitlin Ryan (6 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks); Makena Reding (5 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists).
Alexander: Alyssa Kramer (10 points).
Coach’s Quote: “It was a good team win vs. a very well coached Alexander team. Alexander always plays hard. Defensively, we did a great job on their guards. Emma Wray, Piper Hyde and Makena Reding led the perimeter defense, while Alea Groff and Caitlin Ryan defended the interior and combined for 19 rebounds. We got great contributions from our bench players,” O-A head coach Jeff Schlagenhauf.
LYNDONVILLE 44, WHEATLAND-CHILI 23
Lyndonville: Addison Dillenbeck (13 points, 5 steals, 4 assists, 2 rebounds); Haley Shaffer (9 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals); Lorelei Dillenbeck (9 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds); Shelby Boring (7 points, 5 rebounds).
Wheatland-Chili: Lauren Nelson (11 points); Vanessa Guerrero (8 points).
GENESEO 45, WARSAW 20
Geneseo: Mary Claire Rollins (8 points); Bridget McMaster (7 points); Caroline Capel (7 points); Tessa Salatel (7 points); Morgan Wolcott (6 points); Lara Moriel (6 points).
Warsaw: Kaelyn Keefer (11 points), Taylor Howard (9 rebounds).
CANISTEO-GREENWOOD 43, DANSVILLE 42
Dansville: Aynsley Belcher (15 points, 13 rebounds); Taylor Hamsher (11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals); Kali Meyer (9 points, 3 assists, 3 steals).
C-G: Lilly Mullen (22 points).
Boys
PITTSFORD MENDON 63, BATAVIA 59
Batavia: Ja’Vin McFollins (17 points); Rashawd Christie (10 points); Sawyer Siverling (10 points).
Mendon: Jackson Green (29 points); Michael Bischoping (15 points).
Coach’s Quote: “We just made too many mistakes. We battled but just couldn’t finish the deal,” Batavia head coach Buddy Brasky.
YORK 62, LE ROY 47
York: Maddox Timothy (22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists); Jake Pangrazio (19 points, 11 rebounds); Connor Rodwell (9 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists).
Le Roy: Merritt Holly Jr. (21 points, 12 rebounds); Aaric Luce (9 points, 2 steals); Jean Agosto (6 points, 8 rebounds).
Coach’s Quote: “I am really proud of our complete team effort tonight, defensively we were really good one through 12. It was a fun night and we’ll enjoy it. Then comeback tomorrow night and get ready for a really tough test vs. Livonia on Friday night,” York head coach Ed Orman Jr.
AVON 81, CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 39
Avon: Michael Rowland (14 points); Trevor Stroud (13 points); Josh Harter (12 points); Hudson Volpe (11 points); Cael Driscoll (9 points); Lee Hartke (8 points).
Cal-Mum: Donny Peet (13 points); Jeremy Raymond (12 points).
PAVILION 65, LETCHWORTH 61, OT
Pavilion: Landen Stoddard (18 points); Zack Tillotson (18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals); Colton Dziekanhad (12 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds); Case Cummins (13 points, 9 rebounds).
Letchworth: Jacob Stowell (26 points, 12 rebounds); Logan Diver (12 points); Devin Tinsdale (10 points, 5 rebounds).
Coach’s Quote: “Fun game to be a part of and I’m proud of the way our guys handled adversity and stayed confident all throughout,” Pavilion head coach Jack Jeffres.
Coach’s Quote: “Credit Coach Jeffres and his Pavilion team for their hard fought effort throughout this game. They made big time shots when they needed to and hit their foul shots in critical times of the game,” Letchworth head coach Tyler King.
GENESEO 69, WARSAW 50
Geneseo: Ethan Bennett (22 points, 12 rebounds); Ehgosa Okpefe (17 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists); Ryan Whitney (11 points, 10 rebounds); Kellen O’Brien (9 points, 5 assists); Oren Ray (3 points, 5 assists, 5 steals); Lyndon Bailey (5 points, 7 rebounds).
Warsaw: Patrick Klump (17 points); Jake Sawdey (16 points).
KESHEQUA 58, HAMMONDSPORT 26
Keshequa: Bryan Flanagan (16 points, 10 rebounds); Nathan Thayer (12 points); Ian Hinrich (11 points - 3 3-pointers); Aiden Upright (1 points).