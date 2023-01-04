BATAVIA — The annual Batavia Rotary Club Tournament kicked off on Tuesday night and one of the hometown teams will be heading to the title game, while a recent perennial power from the LCAA will be joining them.

Highlighting the first round, Pavilion once again got big games from Karlee Zinkievich and Lauren Kingsley as the Golden Gophers used a big third quarter to pull away from Batavia for a 49-35 win. Meanwhile, in the other first-round matchup, Amelia McCulley was on fire as Notre Dame rolled past Genesee Region League rival Pembroke 62-19.

