BATAVIA — Longtime Batavia City School District athletic director Mike Bromley gave his farewell on Monday at a regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting, retiring from his post after 24 years of service.
Bromley, who was hired as Batavia AD in 1999, completes a 36-year career in education, during which he has served in various capacities, but most notably as the Blue Devils’ head honcho. Bromley made a significant impact throughout his two-and-a-half decades serving as Batavia AD, as he was instrumental in the successful campaign to rebuild Van Detta Stadium, which stands as one of the most impressive athletic and event facilities in the area, while also helping guide various athletics programs to increased success during his tenure.
“I would like to thank the Batavia Board of Education and all of the superintendents that have helped support our Health, Physical Education, and Interscholastic Athletics programs over the past 24 years,” said Bromley. “I feel very fortunate to have worked with many talented and dedicated individuals who have supported our programs. We’ve hired many remarkable and devoted teachers, nurses, buildings and grounds staff, and coaches who always go above and beyond for our students and student-athletes.
“I would like to thank the Batavia community, parents, and students that I have been able to work with in our mission to develop outstanding and very competitive programs. Lastly, I would like to recognize my wife, Tanni, children, Zac and Brianna, and step daughter, Adyson, who are my biggest supporters. It was not always easy to be the AD’s family. In retirement, I plan to attend many athletic contests in support of our student-athletes. Once a Blue Devil, always a Blue Devil.”
Batavia City School District Superintendent Jason Smith says it’s a bittersweet moment, saying goodbye to Bromley, along with the school’s business administrator, Scott Rozanski, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
“It’s a bittersweet moment to announce the retirement of my colleagues,” said Superintendent Jason Smith. “They have both been tremendous colleagues who have grown into good friends. They were supportive of me from day one, and I’m confident I can say the same for the other superintendents they’ve worked with during their many years in our district.
“I wish them both the best for the future, and I truly hope they enjoy retirement—they’ve certainly earned it. On behalf of the faculty, staff, students, and Batavia community, I thank them both for their service and commitment to BCSD.”
The BCSD administration has begun the process of filling both vacant leadership positions.