Soon, the Batavia Daily News and Livingston County News sports staff will release its annual Spriing Sports Awards. Here are the categories:

BASEBALL

King of the Hill - Top pitcher in the GLOW region

Diamond Dinger - Top hitter in the GLOW region

Hallmark Hands - Top fielder in the GLOW region

Coach of the Year - Top coach in the GLOW region

SOFTBALL

Queen of the Circle - Top pitcher in GLOW region

Silver Swinger - Top hitter in the GLOW region

Game-Changing Glove - Top fielder in the GLOW region

Coach of the Year - Top coach in the GLOW region

TRACK AND FIELD

Track Nation (boys) - Top boys track athlete in the GLOW region

Track Nation (girls) - Top girls track athlete in the GLOW region

Field Favorite (boys) - Top boys field athlete in the GLOW region

Field Favorite (girls) - Top girls field athlete in the GLOW region

Coach of the Year -Top coach in the GLOW region

TENNIS

Ruby Racket - Top singles player in the GLOW region

Dominant Duo - Top doubles team in the GLOW region

Coach of the Year - Top coach in the GLOW region

GOLF

Titanium Tee - Top golfer in the GLOW region

Coach of the Year - Top coach in the GLOW region

LACROSSE

Elite Attacker (boys) - Top offensive player in the GLOW region

Dynamic Defender (boys) - Top defender in the GLOW region

Protector of the Pipes (boys) - Top goaltender in the GLOW region

Elite Attacker (girls) - Top offensive player in the GLOW region

Dynamic Defender (girls) - Top defender in the GLOW region

Protector of the Pipes (girls) - Top goaltender in the GLOW region

Coach of the Year - Top coach in the GLOW region

