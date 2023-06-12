Soon, the Batavia Daily News and Livingston County News sports staff will release its annual Spriing Sports Awards. Here are the categories:
BASEBALL
King of the Hill - Top pitcher in the GLOW region
Diamond Dinger - Top hitter in the GLOW region
Hallmark Hands - Top fielder in the GLOW region
Coach of the Year - Top coach in the GLOW region
SOFTBALL
Queen of the Circle - Top pitcher in GLOW region
Silver Swinger - Top hitter in the GLOW region
Game-Changing Glove - Top fielder in the GLOW region
Coach of the Year - Top coach in the GLOW region
TRACK AND FIELD
Track Nation (boys) - Top boys track athlete in the GLOW region
Track Nation (girls) - Top girls track athlete in the GLOW region
Field Favorite (boys) - Top boys field athlete in the GLOW region
Field Favorite (girls) - Top girls field athlete in the GLOW region
Coach of the Year -Top coach in the GLOW region
TENNIS
Ruby Racket - Top singles player in the GLOW region
Dominant Duo - Top doubles team in the GLOW region
Coach of the Year - Top coach in the GLOW region
GOLF
Titanium Tee - Top golfer in the GLOW region
Coach of the Year - Top coach in the GLOW region
LACROSSE
Elite Attacker (boys) - Top offensive player in the GLOW region
Dynamic Defender (boys) - Top defender in the GLOW region
Protector of the Pipes (boys) - Top goaltender in the GLOW region
Elite Attacker (girls) - Top offensive player in the GLOW region
Dynamic Defender (girls) - Top defender in the GLOW region
Protector of the Pipes (girls) - Top goaltender in the GLOW region
Coach of the Year - Top coach in the GLOW region