Due to unsafe track conditions, Batavia Downs has canceled racing for Thursday, Jan.26.
The $10,000 guaranteed Pick-5 pool will be carried over to Monday, Jan. 30. Post time for Monday is at 3 p.m.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 6:33 pm
