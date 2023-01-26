Mark Gutman/Daily News File Photographs Harness racers are shown competing at Batavia Downs in 2022. The Thursday race card was canceled due to track conditions.

Due to unsafe track conditions, Batavia Downs has canceled racing for Thursday, Jan.26.

The $10,000 guaranteed Pick-5 pool will be carried over to Monday, Jan. 30. Post time for Monday is at 3 p.m.

