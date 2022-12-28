BATAVIA — The 2022 racing season came to a close at Batavia Downs on Saturday (Dec. 17) and although some declines in handle were realized, the track performed better than many national trends.

The track recorded its fourth highest total on-track handle for Batavia live racing since Western Regional OTB reopened the track in 2002, finishing only $33,599 behind the 2021 totals while racing the same number of days (55). However the total handle (from all sources) for Batavia live racing was down 6.4% from last year and that may have been a direct result of more competition for the expendable gaming dollar.

