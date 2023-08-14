BATAVIA — A stout Saturday night card at Batavia Downs was highlighted by a pair of $15,000 Open Handicap races that were divided by gait, and the winner of each needed a season’s best effort to get the job done.
In the top trot, Lougazi started slow but finished fast to take the winner’s share of the purse.
Lougazi (Ray Fisher Jr.) got away sixth while Johnny Boy (Kevin Cummings) wrestled with Dewanslittlelorie (Joe Chindano Jr.) for a good portion of the mile. While Mr. Contestant (Keith Kash Jr.) watched the mayhem from the pocket, Lougazi and Dewanslittlelorie matched strides through quarters of :27.4, :57 and 1:26.1 with no one cutting any slack. At that three-quarter mark, Lougazi was out and rolling fourth, while also going three-deep around the fading Dewanslittlelorie. As they made their way around the last turn Johnny Boy continued to trot in command, but his lead was diminishing as they reached the top of the stretch. Johnny Boy had Mr. Contestant closed along the pylons, but Lougazi was also trotting up a storm in the middle of the track and blew past them both to win by one-half length in 1:56.4.
It was the 55th lifetime win for Lougazi ($6.10) who is owned by Mary Warriner and trained by Ryan Swift.
Fisher led all drivers on Saturday with three wins while Swift was the top trainer after claiming two victories of her own.
Then in the premier pace, Villiam got his second straight win after a hard fought battle.
Villiam (Joe Chindano Jr.) tucked away fourth as Sporty Deal (Keith Kash Jr.) parked out Soul Assassin (Jim Morrill Jr.) right off the bat. In a heated duel, Sporty Deal and Assassin went at it in :28, :56.3 and 1:25.1 before Villiam went three-deep around them, and The Longest Yard (Kevin Cummings) went four-wide around Villiam. While pacing through the fourth bend, Villiam and The Longest Yard overtook the top two positions and broke away from the pack before Villiam gave The Longest Yard the slip at the top of the stretch. Then under a highly animated drive by Chindao, Villiam paced away to a 1-½ length victory in 1:53.3.
Villiam ($17.40) got his sixth win of the year for owner Anthony Evgenikos. Chindano also trains the winner.
Chindano had two driving wins during the proceedings on Saturday along with Jim McNeight Jr. and Jim Morrill Jr.
When live racing resumes at Batavia Downs on Wednesday (Aug. 16) at 6 p.m. there will be a $3,385 carryover in the Jackpot Hi-5 pentafecta in the 15th race. Also on Wednesday, two divisions of the New York Sire Stake 3-year-old filly pacers will be on hand to compete for a total purse of $114,000.
Free full past performance programs for every live card of racing at Batavia can always be downloaded at the Downs’ website (bataviadownsgaming.com) under the “Live Racing” tab and all the racing action can be viewed as it happens for free at the Batavia Downs Live Facebook page.