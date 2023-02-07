It was just last week that Batavia Downs set its own handle bar higher after seeing $340,602 pass through betting portals both at the track and at simulcast outlets. That total became the highest on record since Western Regional Off Track Betting reopened the Downs in 2002. However on Monday (Feb. 6) -- only one week later -- that record was broken again after $348,205 was wagered on the very competitive third leg card made up of 12 divisions of Western New York Pop-Up Series participants that put on quite a show on the track.

The $9,000 Trackmaster 78 pace class was led by Faithful Desire (Kevin Cummings) who flexed her muscle as the only mare among the field of seven.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.