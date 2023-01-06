Downs set for short winter season

Courtesy of Wendy Lowery Jim McNeight Jr. prepping for the upcoming winter meet at Batavia Downs.

BATAVIA — It has been decades since Batavia Downs hosted a winter race meet at the oldest lighted harness track in North America, but that all changes on Monday when the 2023 harness racing season gets underway in Western New York. The 15-day session will run through Monday, February 27 and operate on a Monday-Thursday schedule. Post time for each race day is set at 3 p.m.

All the Downs favorite local drivers and trainers will be back in action along with a host of ship-in talent, who already have a strong presence on day one. The wagering menu remains the same and will feature (on a 13-race card) five Doubles, 13 Exactas, 13 Trifectas, 12 Superfectas, two Pick-3’s, two Pick-4’s, one Pick-5 and one Jackpot Super Hi-5 pentafecta.

