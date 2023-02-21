Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 31F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

A mixture of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then mainly freezing rain overnight. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.