BATAVIA — Four finals of the Western New York Pop-Up Series headlined the card at Batavia Downs on Monday with a total of $63,000 distributed between those events.

In the $12,000 Trackmaster 70 pace, Ellieonthemove (Kevin Cummings) struck an early lead and maintained that position for the duration of the mile. After setting quarters of :29 :59.3 and 1:29.1, Ellieonthemove paced home on top by 1-¼ lengths in 1:59 flat.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1