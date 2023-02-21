BATAVIA — Four finals of the Western New York Pop-Up Series headlined the card at Batavia Downs on Monday with a total of $63,000 distributed between those events.
In the $12,000 Trackmaster 70 pace, Ellieonthemove (Kevin Cummings) struck an early lead and maintained that position for the duration of the mile. After setting quarters of :29 :59.3 and 1:29.1, Ellieonthemove paced home on top by 1-¼ lengths in 1:59 flat.
Ellieonthemove ($4.50) scored her first win of the year for owner Sidney Easton and trainer Tony Cummings.
Next up was the $15,000 Trackmaster 74 pace and Bettor Country (Kevin Cummings) tripped-out to victory.
Kissinbythebeaches (Keith Kash Jr.) got the lead heading into turn two but led unchallenged for only a short time. Blazing Light (Kyle Cummings) pulled first up at three-eighths and Bettor Country was right on his back. Blazing Light had the lead passing the 1:27.3 three-quarters with Bettor Country still in pursuit. Down the lane, Bettor Country had more pace and won by a length in 1:57.3.
It was the second straight win for Bettor Country ($11.20) who is owned by Rocco Stebbins and trained by Joe Skowyra.
The $18,000 Trackmaster 78 pace produced an upset when Reggiano (Dave McNeight III) turned an early move into a 15-1 payoff.
Candy’s Desire (Kyle Cummings) was parked out to the quarter in 28 flat before claiming the front in the first turn. Almost immediately, Reggiano was tipped from third and rushed to the lead, cutting the half in :56.4. Reggiano continued to dictate the pace under duress but held off the pack to the top of the lane. There, Reggiano paced away clear by 1-¾ lengths in 1:55.2.
It was the second win of 2023 for Reggiano ($30.00) and owner/trainer Marc Shuttleworth.
Finally in the lone trot of the series for $18,000 Trackmaster 77 entrants, Good Boy (Ray Fisher Jr.) strung his third consecutive victory in convincing style.
Fisher put Good Boy right on the point while Schickel Fritz (Keith Kash Jr.) got parked out the whole mile. Good Boy trotted smart to the half in :59.4 and three-quarters in 1:29.4 as the field backed-up three-wide behind him. Good Boy rounded the final bend in complete control and pulled away to a 1-½ length win in 1:59.3.
It was the fourth win of the year for Good Boy ($3.60) and owner Mary Warriner. Ryan Swift trains the winner.
All four series final winners took new seasonal marks.
The Jackpot Super Hi-5 was hit in the last race on Monday. The combination of 4-5-8-3-6 returned $3,985.40 for a 20-cent wager.
Live racing resumes at Batavia Downs on Thursday (Feb. 23) at 3 p.m. Free full card past performance forms for the entire card of live racing at Batavia can always be downloaded at the Downs’ website (bataviadownsgaming.com) under the “Live Racing” tab and all the racing action can be viewed as it happens at the Batavia Downs Live Facebook page.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.