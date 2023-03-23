Batavia Ramparts 16U wins WNYAHL championship

Submitted Photo The captains of the Batavia Ramparts 16U squad, Carson Daniels, Tylor Lippert, Cooper Augello and Lukas Felix, with championship trophy.

The Batavia Ramparts 16U MOHL Hockey team capped off its 2022-23 season winning the Western New York Amateur Hockey League championship this past Sunday, defeating the Niagara Junior Purple Eagles, 7-0, in the title game.

To advance to the WNYAHL Championship game, the Ramparts first had to defeat the 16U Southtown Stars in what turned out to be a back and fourt, hard-fought hockey game. Entering the third period with the game tied at 3, the Ramparts scored their go-ahead goal with just over 4:00 to play. The Ramparts then bucled down in their defensive zone and were able to eep the Stars of the scoreboard.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags