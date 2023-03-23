The Batavia Ramparts 16U MOHL Hockey team capped off its 2022-23 season winning the Western New York Amateur Hockey League championship this past Sunday, defeating the Niagara Junior Purple Eagles, 7-0, in the title game.
To advance to the WNYAHL Championship game, the Ramparts first had to defeat the 16U Southtown Stars in what turned out to be a back and fourt, hard-fought hockey game. Entering the third period with the game tied at 3, the Ramparts scored their go-ahead goal with just over 4:00 to play. The Ramparts then bucled down in their defensive zone and were able to eep the Stars of the scoreboard.