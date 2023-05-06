BATAVIA — The crowd at Dwyer Stadium got what it was looking for on Saturday night as crosstown rivals Batavia and Notre Dame met for the Batavia Rotary Club Tournament title. And the two teams didn’t disappoint.
In a classic pitchers duel, Notre Dame’s Bryceton Berry got the best of Batavia’s Shawn Kimball, while like they did in the opener against O-A, the Fighting Irish took advantage of Blue Devils miscues to sneak out with a 3-2 victory.
The win for Notre Dame was just its second Rotary Tournament title and first since 2003.
After tossing two no-hit innings to close out the opening round win over the Hornets, Tournament Most Valuable Player Berry was at it again against Batavia. The right-hander went the distance and allowed the two runs on eight hits, while he walked just one and struck out nine.
Berry seemed to get better as the night went on. After surrendering lone runs in the second and third, he allowed just three hits the rest of the way, while he struck out four over the final two innings. Berry fanned Sawyer Siverling and Mekhi Fortes to close out the win in the seventh.
Meanwhile, Kimball was impressive as well. He also went the distance and allowed three runs — none earned — on just three hits, while he walked one and struck out six.
The Blue Devils took an early 1-0 in the second when Kimball doubled with two outs and no one on and Jameson Motyka followed with an RBI single.
In the third, Siverling singled with one out, went to second on a perfect sacrifice from Fortes and scored on an RBI single from Dane Dombrowski. But that was all they could get against Berry.
After being shut down through the first three innings, Notre Dame final struck in the fourth. Ryan Fitzpatrick led off the inning by reaching on an error and with one out Hayden Groff was hit by a pitch. Another Blue Devils error of the bat of Jordan Welker would allow the first Fighting Irish run to score.
With two outs, eighth-grader Chase Antinore came through with a big, two-run single to put the Fighting Irish up for good at 3-2.
In the sixth Batavia threatened. Dombrowski walked to lead off the inning and Evan Alexander followed with a single. With one out, Kimball singled to load the bases.
However, with the infield in, Berry got Motyka to ground into a fielder’s choice, with Dombrowski being thrown out at home before he struck out Maggio Buchholz to escape the threat.
With the win Notre Dame stayed unbeaten at 13-0, while Batavia fell to 8-6.