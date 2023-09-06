Batavia’s Veltz named Buffalo Bills/ADPRO Coach of the Week

High school football is back in Western New York and the Buffalo Bills and ADPRO Sports are happy to partner to recognize the top coaches in the region through the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week program.
Aimed at highlighting varsity head tackle football coaches’ efforts on and off the field, coaches from both the Buffalo and Rochester regions will be honored over the next 11 weeks and will receive $1,000 for their teams. Each region’s Coach of the Year will be named during the Week 17 game against the New England Patriots and will receive an additional $1,000 for their programs.
Rochester Region Coach of the Week 1 — Alex Veltz, Batavia
Batavia High School head coach Alex Veltz has been named Coach of the Week for the Rochester region after making his debut as a head coach against Norwich on Saturday.
Despite facing a 20-7 deficit in the first quarter, the Blue Devils stormed back to win 46-30 in a win Veltz won’t soon forget.
“Earning a first win as head coach definitely feels more special because the head coach shoulders so much responsibility in running a top-to-bottom program,” Veltz said to the Livingston County News.
Quarterback Bronx Buchholz set a school record with 364 passing yards. The quarterback also threw for four touchdowns in addition to rushing for 101 yards and a score. Cole Grazioplene was one of the primary benefactors of Buchholz’ explosive evening, recording eight receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns to lead all pass catchers. Wide receiver Maggio Buchholz had 101 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Veltz has spent the last 11 seasons as an assistant coach at Albion and Batavia, before beginning this season as the head coach. The school won two Section V Class B titles in his two years as offensive coordinator, which Veltz called his favorite memories with the team.
Part of Veltz’s philosophy involves encouraging his athletes to hone in on their craft year-round, telling them that they will not be outworked.
The Batavia football staff is active in their community, working hand in hand with their youth football program to put on clinics.