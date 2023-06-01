DANBURY, Conn. — After a standout rookie year with the Alfred University men’s lacrosse team, Bath-Haverling alumnus Hunter Cupp was the only Empire 8 student-athlete to be named to the All-Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III Men’s Lacrosse Team on Thursday.
The All-ECAC Team featured three attack, three midfielders, three defenders, a short-stick midfielder, long-stick midfielder, faceoff specialist and goalie. Cupp was the All-ECAC Faceoff specialist.
On the faceoff dot, he won 248-of-386 faceoffs for a win percentage of .642. Cupp picked up 157 ground balls for the Saxons, marking the second-highest total in program history for a single season. Cupp additionally scored nine goals while dishing two assists for the Saxons.
Cupp was a member of the All-Empire 8 First Team and earned a spot on the Empire 8 Championship All-Tournament Team. He was a Saxon of the Week during the 2023 season as well.
Four members of Salisbury University made the All-ECAC Team. Saint Vincent College and Union College each added two players to the team. Stockton University, Grove City College and SUNY Maritime joined AU with one member each.