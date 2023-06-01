Bath-Haverling alumnus Hunter Cupp was the only Empire 8 student-athlete to be named to the All-Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III Men’s Lacrosse Team. Photo provided

DANBURY, Conn. — After a standout rookie year with the Alfred University men’s lacrosse team, Bath-Haverling alumnus Hunter Cupp was the only Empire 8 student-athlete to be named to the All-Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III Men’s Lacrosse Team on Thursday.

The All-ECAC Team featured three attack, three midfielders, three defenders, a short-stick midfielder, long-stick midfielder, faceoff specialist and goalie. Cupp was the All-ECAC Faceoff specialist.

On the faceoff dot, he won 248-of-386 faceoffs for a win percentage of .642. Cupp picked up 157 ground balls for the Saxons, marking the second-highest total in program history for a single season. Cupp additionally scored nine goals while dishing two assists for the Saxons.

Cupp was a member of the All-Empire 8 First Team and earned a spot on the Empire 8 Championship All-Tournament Team. He was a Saxon of the Week during the 2023 season as well.

Four members of Salisbury University made the All-ECAC Team. Saint Vincent College and Union College each added two players to the team. Stockton University, Grove City College and SUNY Maritime joined AU with one member each.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1