BLACKSBURG, Va. — Following an incredible high school career at Byron-Bergen High school and an equally stellar stint at the University at Buffalo, track and field star Brandon Burke was set to take his talents to the next level.
After receiving his Bachelor’s of Science in mechanical and aerospace engineering at UB, Burke opted to move to the Atlantic Coast Conference to work on his Masters and continue is track and field journey at one of the highest levels in the country - Virgina Tech University.
However, his final season jumping almost didn’t come to pass.
“This past year I had to red-shirt because I hurt my back and I, unfortunately, had spine surgery in December,” Burke said. “So next year I will hopefully be able to compete again. In October I was in the weight room squatting and I hit the bottom of the squat and I felt a pop in my back and it went downhill from there. My entire leg just went numb and the nerve was just pretty screwed up. I had a lot of trouble sleeping, I couldn’t sit through class. It was pretty tough but I had the surgery and I’ve been feeling better since then.”
While at UB, Burke was a four-time Mid-American Conference high jump champion and a two-time NCAA All-American in the high jump, while he was also a two-time MAC Field Athlete of the Year. With the Bulls he was also was named a USTFCCCA Northeast Region Field Athlete of the Year, he earned the University at Buffalo Ideal Bull award and the University at Buffalo Male Athlete of the Year, and he holds the University at Buffalo high jump record.
His high jump record for outdoor stands at 07-02.50, which he set twice — in 2019 and 2021 — while his top indoor jump of 07-02.25, which he produced in 2021, holds the UB record as well.
Now, it’s all about trying to get back to doing what he loves. And it started almost immediately after the surgery,
“Yeah, that actually starts pretty much the day after surgery,” Burke said. “It was a pretty quick recovery in terms of getting back into normal stuff, like walking and stuff like that. In terms of competing, it’s a much longer recovery process because the nerve has to heal and I’m still dealing with that.”
And for a student-athlete that excelled in three sports in high school — including soccer and basketball, in which he was a 1,000-point scorer — this extended layoff hasn’t been easy.
“It’s the most frustrating for sure,” Burke said in terms of dealing with the injury. “I feel really well and I lift a lot of weight in the weight room, but max effort jumping and sprinting are still really tough more me.”
Burke will be looking to get back to a track and field program that recently finished fifth at the ACC outdoor championships last spring, while the men’s team captured the ACC indoor track and field title last season. The Hokies men sent three athletes to the NCAA championships last season.
“Certainly being in a Power 5 conference is a step up,” Burke said. “Not to say anything bad about UB, but it’s just another level with all the resources they have and the money that they have available for the student-athletes.”
In terms of his back, Burke says that even though the injury may be in the back of his mind, he can’t let that deter him when he finally returns to competition.
For the former Bee, it has to be as if it never happened.
“As of right now, you always have to be confident,” Burke said. “You can’t go into a season thinking that you’re not going to do well because then you’re not going to do well. I don’t have a doubt in my mind that I’m going to succeed and that’s the mindset that I have to have moving forward.”
For an athlete that is used to being on the top, Burke knows that he is facing a long road back to where he was. And it isn’t going to come overnight.
With plenty of goals still lined up in front of him, the multiple-time Genesee Region League All-Star is simply taking it one day at a time to return to his former self.
“I would say they are more qualitative goals, more how I feel,” Burke said. “I’m not really chasing any numbers at this point. This summer I’m trying to get in the weight room four days a week and sprint one day a week, build up my base strength and try not to get injured again and just feel better. I think once I get that down I will be able to focus on more quantitative goals, like what height do I want to hit. As of right now it’s more just trying to feel better and feel the spring in my legs.”
A four-time GRL track and field all-star and two-time GR track and field Athlete of the Year, Burke finished his career holding three outdoor Byron-Bergen records — the pentathlon, high jump and triple jump — while he also holds the Section V Class CC high jump record with a 6-10, which is tied for third overall in Section V history.
As a senior, Burke captured the New York State Public High School Athletic Association high jump title, a day after he took second in both the long jump and triple at the state meet.
And he certainly relishes his time and opportunities at UB.
“It was awesome,” Burke said. “It was a huge shock coming from high school. In high school I was a three-sport athlete, so I didn’t really focus too hard on track and field. But, once I got to college I was really able to fully dial in on track and field take advantage of everything they offered at UB, whether it was sports nutrition, their athletic training staff, strength and conditioning and all of that. It was amazing there. And I ended up doing really well.”
A 2023 inductee into the Section V Track and Field Hall of Fame, Burke knew that the ACC powerhouse was the perfect fit for his next stop. And it had to do with both the engineering program and the strong track and field program.
“It was definitely a combination of the two,” he said. “Virginia Tech is a really good engineering school, arguably one of the best in the country, and their track and field team is top tier. They were the ACC champions this past indoor season, so obviously, they are at the top of a Power 5 conference, so that definitely played a part in my decision.”
With the indoor season set to begin on January 20 at the Hokie Invitational at Rector Field House, Burke still has some lofty goals that he would like to meet, ones that he came up short to while with the Bulls.
“I made the national meet three times and it was one of my goals to make the top five at the national meet and I never achieved that,” Burke said. “I finished seventh at one meet and eighth at another meet. That was my goal and hopefully I can do that this year at Virginia Tech.
As for his future, that is still up in the air.
Seeing former Section V stars like Geneseo High School alumnus Kyle Rollins continue on a national level has peaked his interest in continuing his career after his time at Virginia Tech. However, what will come after next spring is still up in the air.
“That entirely depends on how this season goes,’ Burke said. “As of right now I’m leaning toward probably not. I’ve been pretty beat up by doing it for 10 years at this point, so I don’t know if I’m going to want to continue doing that to myself. If I end doing really well this season and end up making the Olympic trials and stuff like that, who knows, maybe I’ll end up doing it after college.”
The Virginia Tech outdoor season is scheduled to begin on March 23 at the Raleigh Relays at North Carolina State.