ORCHARD PARK — Following this past weekend’s NFL Draft, Bills general manager Brandon Beane discussed plenty of hot topics with the media, including the team’s six draft picks and how Buffalo expects to navigate the remainder of the offseason leading into Week 1.
When it came to the draft, which the Bills began by drafting first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid, Beane says the Bills’ top priority was to add weaponry surrounding Josh Allen while also adding some protection for the team’s franchise quarterback. Buffalo came away with both, in the form of Kincaid and a couple of offensive linemen.
“Beyond that, I wanted to add a D-tackle,” said Beane. “From what I’ve told you guys, as far as I don’t have long-term guys under contract there. But I think that shows you we truly do stick to the board. There were guys we could have reached for, it just wasn’t working the way our board was set when we were picking. Did we hit every single thing? No, you rarely do. But I do think we’ve added guys that will help us either as starters, key contributors and then key backups that will help us on fourth down.”
Beane expressed a desire to add a defensive tackle due to the fact the Bills don’t have much firepower at that position signed beyond this year. Ed Oliver is entering the year under a fifth-year option, DaQuan Jones is in his final season under contract, and Jordan Phillips re-upped with the team for one season through free agency.
“It just didn’t fall our way. It really didn’t. And from that standpoint, I was really hoping to add one for sure,” said Beane. “Working on some other things. Maybe, we’ll see if there’s a veteran out there. We’ve talked to a couple of people prior to the draft. And we decided to wait and see.”
Since the draft concluded, the Bills signed undrafted free agent DJ Dale out of Alabama.
“I think if you stay disciplined, over time, you keep yourself with a stronger roster,” said the Bills GM. “You follow the board. That’s when I realized today that DT was not probably going to happen for us with a selection.”
In addition to Buffalo’s selections over the first three rounds — Kincaid, OL O’Cyrus Torrence and linebacker Dorian Williams — the Bills brought in another potential weapon within the passing game in Florida WR Justin Shorter in the fifth round.
“Felt like he would definitely get a jersey for sure. He’s a four-phase special teamer. Also gives us another bigger receiver that we can develop,” said Beane. “We thought there was a little more upside and a more sure bet of him — as long as he comes in and does what we expect — earning a jersey. So that kind of weighted it out.
“We brought him in, and he was one of our 30 visits. And it was really good to kind of sit down and hear his story. He transferred from Penn State down to Florida, and this guy, he loves ball. He wants to prove that he can play receiver first and foremost, but he also is excited to go talk to Matt Smiley and what he’s gonna do in the kicking game. And you love that, a guy that you’re giving a jersey to that’s not just going to be a receiver.”
Seventh-round selection OL Nick Broeker joined Torrence as one of the two OL drafted by the Bills over the weekend, with Torrence possessing great upside with a massive frame and Broeker providing great versatility up front.
“Broeker was clearly the best player on our board when he went,” said Beane. “He played some tackle, so I think we’ll give him reps at both, probably. We always talk about, is he an outside first and in? I would say an inside-to-out, but we’ll try him at both. If you said he’s gotta play one, I would say guard. He can also snap too.
“I mean, I think we came into the draft looking to — yes, are there ways to add protection up front again. Free agency we added (Connor) McGovern, David Edwards to our group, and we had a chance to get O’Cyrus from Florida and then Broeker today. So really thrilled with the guys we’ve added to — some beef up front.”
Buffalo added a couple of defensive players in Williams and CB Alex Austin, who was drafted in the seventh round.
“(With) Austin at the end, you’re kind of coming down,` Who’s got the best chance to help?’” said Beane. “And that one, we hadn’t added a defensive back, so we liked him and what we think he can add to the team.”
Williams was a pick intensely debated by Bills fans, with many questioning the pick after the Bills selected LB Terrel Bernard with their third-round pick a year ago. Bernard did not see much time on defense last season and sports a similar frame to that of Williams, who the team termed as an immediate special teams contributor with hopes of cracking the defensive rotation.
“I would say Dorian is an athletic... he’s going to be a little bit faster, a little bit more speed. Bernard made a lot of plays at Baylor off his instinct, feel, knowing where to be,” said Beane. “He’s probably more in that AJ Klein mold when he came out of Iowa State. Maybe not as athletic as Tremaine (Edmunds) was coming out. But just super instinctive. Size is one thing, but instincts, feel all that stuff. And so we’ll see where Dorian is.”
The Bills will enter the season needing to replace Edmunds, who departed for Chicago in free agency.
“I know everyone is concerned about it, but we have good guys who are working hard,” said Beane of the team’s search for a new inside linebacker. “We’ve got a veteran defense around them. Yeah, there are going to be mistakes. Yes, if you expect them to be Tremaine Edmunds week one, you’re not going to get that.
“Tremaine played five years for us, went through a lot of reps, some ups and downs as a rookie, working his way. These guys are not going to be perfect, and if we expect that from them, we’re setting them up to fail. So I think we have to be fair to them. Sometimes, guys on your roster are there as backups. Until you put them out there and give them a chance, you don’t know.”
Much like defensive tackle, offensive line and linebacker, the Bills are looking to improve on the outside at wide receiver. Along with the immediate development of rookies Kincaid and Shorter, another significant factor in how Buffalo fares in the passing game this season will be the production it receives from Gabe Davis, who is entering a contract year.
“This’ll be Gabe’s second year going in as a full-time starter,” said the Bills GM. “So, he’s naturally gonna be better, and, yeah, again, in defense of him, hopefully he doesn’t, you know, roll his ankle and set himself back (like he did last year).
“Gabe’s a really good player. Not everything went his way last year. I know no one — no one — is gonna outwork Gabe Davis. I got a lot of confidence in him, and I think the other guys that we’ve added to the group will hopefully take some pressure off him and just let him be Gabe.”
Another player who will be in the mix for targets is second-year WR Khalil Shakir.
“I think Shakir, I got a lot of confidence in Khalil. The moment’s not too big for this young man,” added Beane. “He can play inside, he can play out, we’ll probably start him inside, but he can go out there and do that four role in a different form, you know, a different style maybe than Gabe did it.
“So we’ve just tried to look for different things, different pieces to use so that Dorsey and the offensive staff can come out and kind of be in multiple formations, multiple looks, different game plans. This week, we need to air it out. This week, we need to run it a little bit more, adding Damien Harris, probably a more physical guy. James Cook in year two. Nyheim coming back from he finished the season whatever, seven, eight games with us, has the whole offseason to learn our offense and special teams. So all of it is to make it to where Josh can play quarterback and not feel like he’s got to do everything.”
Buffalo also added veteran RB Latavius Murray, signing another physical runner to a one-year deal on Monday.
Looking ahead to next season, the Bills hold at least 10 selections for the 2024 draft, which is a more favorable position than where the team found itself this spring, with only six picks entering Day 1.
“Yeah, we felt that the way our board was looking that we could add some picks and still get the guys that we were drafting, just the way that it was working, and who we had on the board,” recalled Beane. “There’s no guarantees. But we were excited about the guys we got. And we still got to take six picks that we like and think have a legit chance to help us.
“And then separately, assuming everything goes well with the comp pick that we should get for losing Tremaine, I’m expecting us to be at 10 picks right now. That’s exciting. I love the picks. And it’ll buffer when I do things like when I trade up for next year so (laughs) maybe help that.”
The Bills are amid their offseason program, with training camp coming up in just a few short months.