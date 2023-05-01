Following their first-round selection of tight end Dalton Kincaid, the Bills finalized their 2023 NFL Draft with five more selections, including a wide receiver, two offensive linemen and two defensive players. The Bills also made several trades and currently hold over 10 2024 draft picks. Alex Brasky/Batavia Daily News

ORCHARD PARK — Following this past weekend’s NFL Draft, Bills general manager Brandon Beane discussed plenty of hot topics with the media, including the team’s six draft picks and how Buffalo expects to navigate the remainder of the offseason leading into Week 1.

When it came to the draft, which the Bills began by drafting first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid, Beane says the Bills’ top priority was to add weaponry surrounding Josh Allen while also adding some protection for the team’s franchise quarterback. Buffalo came away with both, in the form of Kincaid and a couple of offensive linemen.

