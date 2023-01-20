Bengals LT Jonah Williams, RG Alex Cappa out vs. Bills

USA Today Photo Cincinnati lineman Jonah Williams will miss this weekend’s game against Buffalo.

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa have been ruled out for Sunday’s divisional round playoff game against the host Buffalo Bills, coach Zac Taylor announced.

Williams sustained a dislocated kneecap in the second quarter of the Bengals’ 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. Cappa is nursing an ankle injury that prevented him from playing in that wild-card game.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia