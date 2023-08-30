ORCHARD PARK — The Bills welcomed a few players back to practice on Wednesday, including linebackers Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and offensive lineman Connor McGovern. All four players had missed several practices due to injury.
Bernard’s absence had been the most lengthy of the group, exiting the team’s final training camp session at St. John Fisher University and subsequently missing all three of Buffalo’s preseason games. He was an active participant during Wednesday’s practice.
“I feel pretty good,” said Bernard to reporters. “Obviously, the hamstring has been bothering me for a little while. But I’ve been doing rehab every day and getting to a point where I feel good now.
“I can do everything I want to do. I’m getting to the point where I feel comfortable in how it’s healing and just the recovery process. So I’m excited for what’s to come.”
The former third-round pick remains in competition for the starting middle linebacker job, which is still up for grabs after Tyrel Dodson failed to put a stranglehold on the starting role in Bernard’s absence.
“It was definitely tough just not being able to go out there and practice and compete and play in the games and stuff,” added Bernard. “But doing everything I can mentally to keep myself prepared so, whenever I’m back out there, I put my best foot forward.”
Williams returned after several days of absence, sporting a small wrap on his injured left calf. Williams was also an active participant during the portion of practice open to the media.
Shakir had been sidelined for several days of practice with sore ribs but participated during the media portion of the session. McGovern appeared to be a bit hampered by the knee injury which forced him out of practice last week, as he was sporting a heavy brace while participating in drills at less than full speed.
53-MAN ROSTER OFFICIAL
The Bills revealed their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, electing to keep players such as edge rusher Kingsley Jonathan, as well as offensive linemen Alec Anderson and Ryan Van Demark, in favor of OL David Quessenberry and Ike Boettger along with a few other players surprisingly released by the team before the league-imposed deadline.
Jonathan, signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent last season, appeared overjoyed as he made his way onto the field for the first time since being officially rostered, with a grin visible through his facemask. Entering training camp as a longshot to make the opening day roster, the Syracuse University alumnus performed well during the Bills’ three preseason games, leading Buffalo to hold on to him, likely as the final member of its group of pass rushers as veteran edge rusher Von Miller remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list for at least the first four games of the regular season.
Both Van Demark and Anderson were considered to be on the roster bubble throughout training camp and the preseason. But as the performance of the veteran Quessenberry declined, and OL Tommy Doyle suffered a season-ending knee injury, the door suddenly opened for the duo to crack the initial 53-man roster.
“When I figured it out, it was a blessing,” said Anderson via WGR 550. “I was very relieved and felt a weight lifted off my shoulders at 10 o’clock and then also at 4 o’clock yesterday, also. It was just extra relief knowing, okay, I’m here.”
Anderson and Van Demark are expected to help provide depth along the offensive line, with both players possessing position flexibility, which the Bills covet.
“I talked to Ryan Bates before camp, during OTAs, and we kind of hung out at his house, and we were talking, and he was just saying, the more you can do, the more valuable you’ll be and that gives them a reason to keep you,” added Anderson. “So that was my goal in camp, coming in this year to St. John Fisher up until now. Just doing as much as I could and showing how versatile and important I can be to the team.”
Van Demark is expected to serve as the team’s swing tackle to begin the season, the next man up in the case of an injury sustained by either of the team’s starters, Dion Dawkins or Spencer Brown. Anderson will be a versatile depth piece for the team up front, having played all five offensive line positions at the collegiate level.
“Being a swing tackle, being that guy that they can rely on to play both sides, is a big responsibility,” said Van Demark, also via WGR. “I’m happy they believe in me that I can do it.”
Van Demark entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signed by the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, while Anderson was signed by the Bills as a ‘22 UDFA.
The Bills complete 53-man roster can be viewed at BuffaloBills.com.
REPORT: ISABELLA RETURNING TO P-SQUAD
Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday that the Bills are set to welcome wide receiver/returner Andy Isabella back to the team’s practice squad after he was released on Tuesday. Schultz reported that, although other teams had pursued Isabella, he chose to remain in Buffalo after enjoying a successful preseason.
The practice-squad designation allows for Isabella to be activated to the Bills’ game-day roster a maximum of three times. He can also be signed to the 53-man roster at any time if one of the team’s WRs currently on the roster is to suffer an injury.