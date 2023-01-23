BATAVIA — Months after longtime head coach Brennan Briggs announced that he was stepping away from the Batavia Football program due to personal reasons, the Batavia City School District announced on Monday that BHS alumnus Alex Veltz had been hired as the program’s next head coach.

Veltz is a member of Batavia’s Class of 2005. During his high school years, he was a member of the varsity football team for three seasons, earning second-team All-Greater Rochester honors during his senior campaign. Veltz played fullback under former Batavia head coaches Jon Sanfratello and the late Gary Parisi before graduating from BHS, then Cortland University in 2010. After his time at Cortland, Veltz immediately returned to the high school football scene as a volunteer assistant at Elba High School under fellow Batavia High School alumnus Mike Cintorino during the 2011 season. The following two seasons, Veltz returned to Batavia, where he served as a JV assistant before departing for Albion High School, where he took a full-time job subsequently as Parisi was hired as the Purple Eagles head coach. With his former coach now leading the football program at the school where he worked as a high school social studies teacher, Veltz saw it as a golden opportunity.

