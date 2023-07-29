BATAVIA — Because of an Elmira loss on Friday night, the Batavia Muckdogs still have a shot to clinch first place in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League’s West Division.
With the Muckdogs off on Friday, Elmira dropped a 5-1 decision to Auburn. That dropped the Pioneers to 27-16 overall, with a winning percentage of .625. Meanwhile, Batavia enters the final day of the regular season at 26-16.
With a win over Niagara on Saturday night at Dwyer Stadium, the Muckdogs would move to the same 27-16 record that Elmira entered the day with. According to Batavia Muckdogs owner Robbie Nichols, even if Elmira were to beat Auburn on Saturday night, Batavia would still capture the division title.
With the intense rain moving through the area, as of 1:45 p.m. there was still no word on if Saturday night’s game is to be played.
The Muckdogs are already in the playoffs, which are set to begin on Sunday.
First pitch for tonight’s game at Dwyer Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., while Sunday’s playoff opener is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.