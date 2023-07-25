The Buffalo Bills and American Heart Association (AHA) are teaming up to save lives.
Since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals last season, the two organizations have worked side-by-side, with Hamlin at the forefront of the joint effort to increase CPR awareness within the Buffalo community and the entire country. Beginning on Wednesday, the first Bills training camp practice open to the public, the AHA will offer Hands-Only CPR training on the grounds at St. John Fisher University until camp concludes on Aug. 10.
Training will be available during operational hours of each practice open to the public in the Dorsey Lot/Interactive Area. Attendees will have access to a new mobile CPR kiosk, sponsored by UR Medicine, which will help participants learn and practice Hands-Only CPR while being provided feedback on compression and speed quality.
According to the AHA, with nearly three of four cardiac arrests happening outside of the hospital taking place within the home, knowing how to perform CPR is critically important. Per the AHA, if CPR is performed immediately and correctly, the process can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.
Since that fateful night in Cincinnati, Hamlin has hosted several training sessions throughout the country as part of his Chasing M’s CPR Tour, including stops at Highmark Stadium in early June and Cincinnati this past weekend.