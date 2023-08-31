The Bills unveiled the team’s eight captains for the 2023 campaign on Wednesday, with seven returning to their role after serving in the same capacity a season ago.
Stefon Diggs was among the group as, despite a tumultuous offseason full of drama, Buffalo’s star wide receiver was once again elevated to a leadership role. Gabe Davis was the only first-time captain announced Wednesday. Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke to the value the team holds in its No. 2 wide receiver during a Wednesday press conference centered around the team’s decisions leading into Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline.
“Gabe is mature beyond his years and you see that in his work ethic,” said Beane. “If anything, you have to tell Gabe to unplug and take a break. That’s cool that his teammates see him in that light. I feel like they do, but that validates that for him. So I’m looking forward to this season for Gabe. I’ve echoed it before, going into Game 2 (last year) when he got that high ankle (sprain) it bothered him for a while and I think he probably pressed a little bit. He’s in a good spot so I’m looking forward to what the season unfolds for him.”
The remaining six Bills captains include quarterback Josh Allen, safety Jordan Poyer, S Micah Hyde, edge rusher Von Miller, linebacker Tyler Matakevich and center Mitch Morse.