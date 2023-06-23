ORCHARD PARK — There had been some rumblings over the past several months regarding the job security of Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. Well, one can put to rest any speculation that McDermott or Beane would be sitting on the hot seat anytime soon.
On Friday, the Bills announced both their head coach and general manager agreed to contract extensions that secure their services through the 2027 season — the year following the scheduled opening of the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
Together since 2017, McDermott and Beane, or McBeane as they’ve often been referred to over the years, have helped guide the Bills out of the doldrums, slayed a 17-year playoff drought and have since developed a consistent playoff and championship contender.
Since taking the reigns in ’17, the Bills have compiled a 62-35 regular-season record — which amounts to the top winning percentage (.639) for any head coach in franchise history — five postseason appearances with four playoff victories — which are the second-most for any coach in franchise history — and a trip to the AFC Championship Game. Buffalo has won 37 regular-season games over the past three seasons, the second-highest total in the NFL since the 2020 campaign, behind the Kansas City Chiefs.
While many have debated whether or not the McBeane duo can get the Bills over the proverbial championship hump, one thing is for sure, and that is the HC-GM combo has set this franchise up for sustained success, which is something it found mighty challenging to come by before the two arrived at One Bills Dr.
“Sean is a proud, Christian, determined man,” said Bills owner Terry Pegula. “I remember, before his interview for the Bills’ head coaching job, thinking about him being a two-time National Prep Wrestling Champ. I thought to myself, you wrestled, you’re determined, you love what you’re doing, and you won. He comes to the Bills every day and will never ask anyone, player or coach, to do anything he wouldn’t do.”
Pegula continued, “Brandon is a very competitive person. I know he likes to win, but I also know he hates to lose. He’s not afraid to say what he’s thinking, and if he disagrees with something, he will say so, even to the owner. I love it. He, Sean, Kim and I have a very good relationship with open discussions, debate and a lot of communication.”
The Bills hired McDermott after six seasons as the play-calling defensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers, a role he will return to, in part, this season with the Bills after the departure of former defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier this offseason. During his time in Carolina, McDermott-led defenses finished ranked in the top 10 in the league four times. Over his six seasons with the Panthers, their defense ranked second in the NFL in sacks and third in takeaways.
It’s been widely discussed that the Bills’ defense is expected to play a much more aggressive style under his leadership entering the 2023 season.
Beane was not yet on board for the 2017 draft, which yielded former reigning All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano and All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White and bookend offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. But he has been at the helm for a number of selections that have turned out quality players over the past six drafts, including quarterback Josh Allen, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (no longer with the team), cornerback Taron Johnson, offensive lineman Wyatt Teller (no longer with the team), defensive tackle Ed Oliver, tight end Dawson Knox, wide receiver Gabriel Davis, kicker Tyler Bass and edge rusher Greg Rousseau. Beane also helped engineer the trade that brought Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, and his relentless salary-cap gymnastics have allowed the Bills to stockpile one of the most depth-filled rosters in the NFL.
That being said, with several players drafted over the past couple of seasons having yet to take the leap the Bills likely expected of them, this season will be critical in terms of the roster firmly taking the next step from one of the deepest in the league toward becoming one of the most talented and feared on both sides of the ball, particularly at premium positions such as wide receiver, edge rusher, offensive line, interior defensive line and defensive back.
Regardless of how the team fares in the short term, however, it seems as if the franchise is secure in its leadership for years to come, which is increasingly essential considering it will be moving across the street into a new building to begin the 2026 season.
There may be change on the horizon, but consistency will remain in the team’s most influential figures, its head coach and general manager, both of whom have had their fingerprints all over this team’s success over the past seven years.