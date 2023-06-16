The Bills released the dates for their 2023 training camp at St. John Fisher University, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 26. A total of 12 practices will be open to the public this summer, including a night practice, the ‘Return of the Blue and Red,’ at Highmark Stadium, scheduled for Friday, August 4 at 5:30 p.m.
The dates for the 12 open practices are as follows:
Wednesday, July 26 - 9:45 AM
Thursday, July 27 - 9:45 AM
Friday, July 28 -9:45 AM
Sunday, July 30 - 9:45 AM
Monday, July 31 - 9:45 AM
Tuesday, August 1 - 9:45 AM
Thursday, August 3 - 9:45 AM
Friday, August 4 - 5:30 PM, ‘Return of Blue and Red’ at Highmark Stadium
Sunday, August 6 - 11:45 AM
Monday, August 7 - 9:45 AM
Wednesday, August 9 - 9:45 AM
Thursday, August 10 - 9:45 AM
According to BuffaloBills.com, where more information regarding training camp can be acquired, all fans attending this year’s session will be required to obtain a mobile ticket, which will go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 26 at 1 p.m.
Parking for training camp will be available at Pittsford Sutherland or Pittsford Mendon High School with a shuttle bus available to the SJF campus, available for a cost of $1. There will be no public parking on the campus at St. John Fisher.