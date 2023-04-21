ORCHARD PARK —For Bills kicker Tyler Bass, agreeing to a four-year extension that the team announced Thursday was a no-brainer. Despite challenging kicking conditions being presented more often than not at Highmark Stadium, Bass cited the team’s belief in him, along with his connection with his teammates and the fanbase as factors that played into his decision to extend his time in Buffalo through the 2027 season.

“I’m so grateful for them — the Bills organization — the Pegulas, (Bills general manager Brandon) Beane, coach (Sean) McDermott, (Bills special teams coach Matthew) Smiley, just all of them trusting in me and believing in me. I want to prove them right,” said Bass via Zoom. “I love the Bills. They drafted me, and they were a team to take a chance on a kid from Georgia Southern. And for me, that meant a lot to me. But not only that, I love the culture here. I love the people here, the relationships I have here I’m going to have for the rest of my life. So for me, it was a no-brainer. Like, I love it here.”

