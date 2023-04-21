ORCHARD PARK —For Bills kicker Tyler Bass, agreeing to a four-year extension that the team announced Thursday was a no-brainer. Despite challenging kicking conditions being presented more often than not at Highmark Stadium, Bass cited the team’s belief in him, along with his connection with his teammates and the fanbase as factors that played into his decision to extend his time in Buffalo through the 2027 season.
“I’m so grateful for them — the Bills organization — the Pegulas, (Bills general manager Brandon) Beane, coach (Sean) McDermott, (Bills special teams coach Matthew) Smiley, just all of them trusting in me and believing in me. I want to prove them right,” said Bass via Zoom. “I love the Bills. They drafted me, and they were a team to take a chance on a kid from Georgia Southern. And for me, that meant a lot to me. But not only that, I love the culture here. I love the people here, the relationships I have here I’m going to have for the rest of my life. So for me, it was a no-brainer. Like, I love it here.”
Understanding Buffalo is not necessarily dubbed a haven for those who kick or punt the football, Bass says he is ready for the challenge of enduring an extended career as a cold-weather kicker.
“I want to be here. I know it’s challenging, but I’m excited for the challenge,” he said. “And I know everyone on this team is excited for that challenge.”
The Bills drafted Bass in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and since entering the league, he ranks third among all players with 405 points. He ranks eighth on the Bills’ all-time scoring list, while he became the first player in team history to score 120-plus points in three seasons, his first three at the professional level.
“I think just really being yourself. I think that was big and just embracing you and just being the best you can be,” said Bass. “I think that’s how I’ve grown a lot, especially getting the experience and building the confidence. When you play, and you make kicks, and you help your team win, I think that goes a long way. So that’s how I’ve grown.”
In three seasons, Bass has made 85.6% of his field goals, including a mark of over 87% each of the last two seasons. During his career, Bass has made 8-of-13 field goals from beyond 50 yards, 22-of-25 from 40-49 yards and 24-of-30 from 30-39 yards. He has made all 28 kicks he’s attempted from inside 30 yards, while recording a 97.5% success rate on PATs.
“I love going out, walking out for pregame warmups and seeing some ‘2’ jerseys out there,” said the Bills kicker. “There’s not a ton of them out there, but you see some out there, and it just puts a smile on my face. You see kids wearing it, and it’s just like, ‘Man, I was that kid back in the day.’ And so it means a lot to me, really, really personal to me.”
Bass will enter the upcoming season with the same holder he had at his disposal a season ago, Bills punter Sam Martin. It’s the first time in Bass’ career he will have the same holder for consecutive seasons.
“There’s no learning curve, like even right now. It’s just like, ‘Hey, we’re back to it,’” said Bass. “He knows how I like it held, and I know how he approaches his game. He knows how to talk to me. He knows what I need to work on, and he knows how to kind of talk me through that. And, literally, you can’t beat that, so that’s why I’m super excited.”
