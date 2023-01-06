The NFL announced on Thursday night that the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game would not be resumed. Kareem Elgazzar/USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was halted Monday when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin experienced a cardiac arrest on the field will not be resumed or replayed, the NFL announced Thursday night.

As a result, the Bills and Bengals will have their postseason positions determined based on their winning percentage for a 16-game season rather than the 17-game slot played by all other NFL teams.

FieldLevelMedia