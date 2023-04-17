ORCHARD PARK — Another familiar face has been welcomed back to One Bills Dr., as the Bills announced on Monday they had signed linebacker A.J. Klein to a one-year deal.
Klein was signed by the Bills in 2020 and spent two full seasons in Buffalo before being released by the team last offseason. The veteran LB spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears before finishing the 2022 season in Buffalo. With former Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds signing with the Bears in free agency, Klein will join fellow Bills LBs Tyrel Dodson and Terrell Bernard as a candidate to help fill the void left by the former first-round pick’s departure. Last season, when starting in place of an injured Edmunds, Klein recorded nine tackles during a Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions.