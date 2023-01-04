Bills cancel practice, media for Wednesday; will hold walkthrough

The Bills announced on Wednesday that they would hold a walkthrough in Orchard Park, but would not permit media availability. Alex Brasky/Batavia Daily News

Attention and energy in Buffalo remains focused on the health of Damar Hamlin, leading the Bills to shift their typical Wednesday schedule ahead of an anticipated Sunday game with the New England Patriots.

The Bills will not practice or be available to media as the organization copes with the trauma of Hamlin, a 24-year-old starting safety, collapsing during Monday’s game due to cardiac arrest. With coaches and teammates gathered around him, Hamlin was resuscitated on the field at Cincinnati and his uncle said Tuesday that emergency medical care involved use of a defibrillator.

FieldLevelMedia