Bills' Damar Hamlin 'neurologically intact,' responsive

Dylan Buell/Getty Images/TNS A vigil is displayed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for football player Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills after he collapsed following a tackle during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was transported by ambulance to the hospital on Tuesday in Cincinnati, Ohio.

 Dylan Buell

Damar Hamlin is "neurologically intact" and showed positive signs of recovery in the past 12 hours.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday opened his eyes and squeezed the hands of family members, Hamlin's uncle told reporters Thursday morning.

FieldLevelMedia