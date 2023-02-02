Damar Hamlin (3) of the Buffalo Bills walks through a tunnel during pregame against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/TNS)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is teaming up with the American Heart Association on an initiative promoting CPR.

Hamlin had his life saved via CPR during a football game against the host Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. He has made a swift and miraculous recovery and hopes to inspire others during February, which is American Heart Month.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia