Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse has cleared the concussion protocol after sustaining a concussion against the Dolphins that forced him to miss last week’s game against the Bears. Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Christian Benford was designated to return from injured reserve on Thursday.

Benford was placed on IR on Nov. 26, two days after sustaining an oblique injury during Buffalo’s 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. He has 21 days to return to action, otherwise he will be placed on IR for the remainder of the season.

FieldLevelMedia