Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Christian Benford was designated to return from injured reserve on Thursday.
Benford was placed on IR on Nov. 26, two days after sustaining an oblique injury during Buffalo’s 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. He has 21 days to return to action, otherwise he will be placed on IR for the remainder of the season.
Benford, 22, has recorded 24 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception in nine games (five starts) since being selected by the Bills in the sixth round out of Villanova.
Bills starting center Mitch Morse also returned to practice on Thursday after missing Buffalo’s Week 16 victory with the Chicago Bears due to a concussion he sustained in the Bills’ win over the Miami Dolphins the week prior. Morse has cleared the concussion protocol and appears set to play this week.
The Bills (12-3) will travel to Cincinnati to meet the AFC North-leading Bengals on Monday.
