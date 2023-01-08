ORCHARD PARK — Coyote Sokolski and Joseph Braniecki and their friends from Buffalo were like anyone else at tailgate parties before this afternoon’s game with the Patriots — cooking up some food and enjoying some beverages.
Amid the enthusiasm and the good times, they and others had been following the progress of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after a tackle in Monday’s game with Cincinnati.
As of Saturday, Hamlin was in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, The New York Times reported.
“It’s something you’ve never seen before. It makes you stop and think, ‘Life is more than a game,’” Sokolski said this morning.
Sokolski said it was good that the cardiac arrest happened on the field because medical staff were able to respond quickly. He said he hasn’t followed Hamlin’s progress by the hour, but that every day, there are updates, from the player waking up, to talking, to his current progress.
Sokolski’s friend, Joseph Braniecki, said they’ve been getting updates from the news and from social media.
Braniecki said Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive has gotten donations not just from Buffalo, but from the entire sports community nationally.
“Unfortunately, it happened to one of our own, but we’re obviously glad to see he’s recovering,” said Braniecki. “We’re celebrating his progress.”
Doug Sparks of Baldwinsville and Elise Sparks of Cazenovia, formerly of Batavia, are both involved in the fire service and/or EMS. Doug Sparks said he’s been with the fire departments in Cazenovia and Baldwinsville, and Elise with Cazenovia.
Of the medical response at Mondays’ game, Elise Sparks said, “They were there. They did what they had to do and they brought him back.”
Sparks said she’s been following any news updates on Hamlin. Updates over the past week included the Bills player waking up on Thursday and asking doctors, “Did we win?”; the breathing tube Hamlin had since Monday night being removed on Friday; and Hamlin posting a selifie and his first message on social media since the incident.
“Less than a week to be where he is, I think that’s fabulous,” she said. “I think the stadium’s going to be rocking today.”
Doug Sparks said any positive news about Hamlin has been good.
“I don’t care about the decisions they (the National Football League) made. I just care that he’s awake and that he’s OK,” Doug said, adding the Bills will be OK whether they play at home or away in the playoffs.
