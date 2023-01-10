ORCHARD PARK — Jessie Rapone was having a great time in Orchard Park when it was time to leave the pregame party behind and go into Highmark Stadium for the game.
How does the Batavia resident remember that day?
“It was absolutely incredible! The Batavia Party Zone had the best time!” she recalled on Facebook, in response to a Batavia Daily News post. “The atmosphere was like no other game I’ve ever been to. It was like a dream!”
For Stephanie Kellogg of Basom, there was nothing better than experiencing the Bills’ win over the Patriots with a family member.
“Electric.. emotional.. surreal.. you could feel the energy.. so blessed to be there with my sister valerie,” she wrote on Facebook.
Pavilion native Brett Raymond had a feeling something was going to happen right from the start, when New England lined up to kick off. His prediction was a return for a Bills touchdown.
“This may sound like a fairytale, but this is 100% the truth. I turned to my girlfriend before the kickoff and said, ‘Watch this, kickoff return right now,’” Raymond wrote on Facebook. “She responded, ‘Could you imagine.’ I looked at her and said, ‘I’m not imagining anything, it’s going to happen.’ The ball was kicked and 14 seconds later, Nyheim Hines was in the end zone and my prediction became a reality. The crowd, the team and the City of Buffalo needed that moment. One of the most emotional sports moments I’ve ever experienced.”
Not all of the fans who wanted to be there could. Jake Brasky, formerly of Batavia, now living in Nashville, TN, was one of them, but he made the best of it.
“Despite having season tickets, I unfortunately couldn’t be there. However, I was able to watch from a Bills Backers Bar in Nashville, TN called City Tap, where I have watched every game since moving here in the fall,” Brasky wrote on Instagram. “It’s unbelievable how many Bills fans are all over the country, even in a place 10 hours away like Nashville. The bar is packed every week.”
To get a table for a group at City Tap, you need to reserve it weeks in advance.
“The bar area, which is where I like to sit, is first-come, first-serve. On Bills game day, they open the doors an hour before the game,” he wrote. “In order to get a seat at the bar, you have to line up outside the bar at least an hour before they open those doors and the line runs down the street. Throughout the season, I have met tons of transplants from the Buffalo and Rochester area.”
The former Batavia resident wrote that he looks forward to being there every week because it makes him feel like he’s right at home.
“Of course this week was different than all of the rest so far, with everything that has been going on with Damar Hamlin. It wasn’t the usual rowdy atmosphere to begin the game,” he said. “There was some sense of uneasiness in the bar. But when the opening kickoff happened and Hines ran it back, everyone could breathe again and things returned to normal. It was truly incredible. Can’t wait to squish the fish next weekend.”
Elsewhere in the country, Bills fans tuned in as well. Ann Marie Hart of Batavia wrote on Facebook, “My daughter, Nichole Hart formerly of Batavia, who has resided in New England for the last six years, watches the games at The Harp, a Bills Backers Bar in Boston. She was interviewed about the game and it was aired on WCVB 5 out of Boston.”
Having seen the win from Florida, Nancy Fern Stringham wrote on Facebook: “Watching from Estero Florida and after 46 years here, still a fan. Can’t wait for another Super Bowl!”
Another Facebook poster, Sue Muehleisen of Rochester, wrote, “Watcching from Seattle, WA while visiting family! First run back gave us all chills and we screamed and yelled so much so we scared our 17 month old granddaughter.”
And Dansville’s Tami Neu admitted she doesn’t watch football, but then said, “but on Sunday, I made sure to watch. I wanted to be a part of the support and love that filled that stadium!”