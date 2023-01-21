The last time the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals lined up against one another, the game was stopped a few minutes into the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a near-fatal injury.

This time, the AFC playoff rivals are meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday in a divisional clash, with the winner earning a berth in next weekend’s conference championship.

