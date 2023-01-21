The last time the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals lined up against one another, the game was stopped a few minutes into the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a near-fatal injury.
This time, the AFC playoff rivals are meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday in a divisional clash, with the winner earning a berth in next weekend’s conference championship.
For the second week in a row, the Bills will have a playoff contest at Highmark Stadium. Whether they’re going to Sunday’s game, watching it at home or taking it in at a party or out at a bar, Bills fans (old or young) talked about how they feel about the upcoming game.
Buddy Brasky of Batavia felt the emotional level was extremely high at the beginning of last week’s Wild Card game, a 34-31 victory over the Dolphins.
“I think the Hamlin scare and the fact that he was now OK had a lot to do with it. The Bills and the whole Bills community were able to breathe a huge sigh of relief,” Brasky said. ”I expect it to go up a notch and reach an even higher level this week vs. Cincinnati, not because of the Hamlin situation but because of (how) high the stakes are this game. The winner advances to the AFC championship game with a chance to reach the Super Bowl.”
There have been a lot of big games in Bills history, said Brasky.
“I go back to the mid to late ‘60s with my Bills fandom. I can remember the AFL championship game vs. the Chiefs with the right to play in the first Super Bowl. The Bills lost that game,” Brasky said. “I was at the first Super Bowl game in Tampa vs. the Giants and endured ‘Wide Right’ while sitting right next to a Giant fan at the 20-yard line at the end where Norwood missed the field goal. I was watching ‘The Music City Miracle’ with my boys at their grandfather’s house. I think that was the first vivid memory of the Bills for my boys. And we experienced 13 seconds together last year. So there have been a lot of big games in the Bills history and this one will be right up there with them. I am really looking forward to it.”
When Kate Dickens of Batavia was growing up, every Sunday was about football. This Sunday will be no different.
“My family would cheer for the Bills and that’s how I became a fan. My dad is from Buffalo, so there was never a question,” she said. “I went to my first Bills game in high school and wished I had more money so I could go all the time. In my 20s, I moved to Denver, and was at Lodos, the Bills Backer Bar, by 9 a.m. for the 10 a.m. game (Pacific Time) every Sunday. They have a lot of Bills fans out there! Since I’ve moved back, I’ve been to almost all home games and watched every one I haven’t been to. My husband, Dan, and I travel to at least one road game a year (if not more). Every home opener we say, ‘Merry Christmas’ to our friends and people we tailgate with each week because we are all so excited to be back. Every year is our year. This year I feel like it really is.”
This week is a big week, she said.
“There’s a giddiness that happens the days before and a nervous energy the day of. There is a lot of heart in this Bills team and you can tell they are like family,” she said. “We may not have looked the best all year, but they pull together and get the win. They can do it again. The stadium is going to be rocking on Sunday and in Atlanta! Hopefully Hamlin can show up and give an extra charge to the players on Sunday and the crowd!”
Daily News employee Holly Benkleman remembers watching the Jan. 2 game at Cincinnati at home with her family.
“When Damar first collapsed, I didn’t realize the severity at first until they replayed what happened. As soon as I got a better look at what happened, I knew something was seriously wrong. Seeing the players crying broke my heart,” she remembered. “I felt sick to my stomach the rest of the night and for the days after the game, just thinking about Damar, his family, his team, and his Mafia family. Every day, I would check the Buffalo Bills and NFL Facebook pages as soon as I’d wake up, check again multiple times throughout the day, and check again before I went to bed. Every time I’d see a notification that the Bills had posted something, I would hold my breath hoping it was good news. I still keep checking for updates about him, and it’s such a relief to know he’s getting better!”
Benkleman went to the game two weeks ago against the Patriots, her first NFL game, and said the energy was incredible.
“It was amazing to see everyone with their -3 jerseys and signs!” she said. “For this week’s divisional playoff game, I expect the atmosphere to be excited, but nervous. I think it’ll be tough for the Bills and Bengals to be playing against each other again because I’m sure all of the players will be thinking about what happened last time they played. As Josh Allen said recently, “It’s win or go home” for the rest of the season, so it’s definitely a huge game this Sunday! I’ll be cheering the Bills on from home! -BillsMafiaForever.”
Cal-Mum assistant principal Tim McArdle said he couldn’t be more proud of being a lifelong Bills fan than he is this season.
“This team embodies WNY’s, grit, care and our love for each other. I have yet to experience a season in which, going in to each game, I have the confidence that we are going to win as much as I have had this season,” he said. “Each week, coach has our team so well prepared and that preparation brings on a confidence you see in each player and when things are not going well allow us to overcome adversity.
“I know one thing, Bills Mafia watching in the stadium, in living rooms, garages, basements, bars and any place across the world — including my Grandma in heaven — have been waiting for these few weeks our entire life as a fan. It is this team and this community that are going to show everyone what happens when resiliency meets destiny! Go Bills!”