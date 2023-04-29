ORCHARD PARK — The Bills finalized their 2023 draft class on Saturday, making three selections over the final three rounds, increasing their total to six players drafted.
After trading up to secure first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid, the Bills were left without a fourth-round selection on Saturday, but things heated up in the fifth round when they selected University of Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter at pick No. 150, followed by two seventh-round picks, offensive lineman Nick Broeker at No. 230 and cornerback Alex Austin at No. 252.
The Bills traded down to begin the afternoon, acquiring picks No. 150 and 215 from the Washington Commanders in exchange for Buffalo’s scheduled fifth-rounder at No. 137. Shortly thereafter, the Bills selected the 6-foot-4, 229-pound Shorter, 23, who began his career at Penn State, where he played for two seasons before transferring to Florida.
“I literally watched every single pick, so everyone who went before me, I feel like that was just fueling my fire,” said Shorter on a Zoom call with the media. “And finally, I put my phone down and got that phone call, and I was just super excited. I started screaming, thanking God.”
At UF, Shorter recorded 95 receptions for 1,395 yards and eight touchdowns in 32 games played. In nine games played his senior season, the big target recorded a career-high 577 yards on 29 receptions. His high rate of 19.9 yards per reception ranked seventh in the FBS in 2022.
“I definitely say my aggressive play style also plays a very, very big part in my game, especially at wide receiver,” said the Bills’ new WR. “I would definitely say I am very competitive at nature. Even if me and my family are playing uno, I’ll get all crazy. But I would just say definitely I know every single wideout that had went before me, and I know all the teams that picked them.”
Shorter is expected to come in right away and compete for playing time within the Bills’ passing game while also being a factor on special teams.
“I definitely know that when I get my opportunity, I’m definitely going to tear this league up. Because I’ve been working for a long time, and it’s all going to pay off,” said the big-bodied WR. “I would definitely say size for me is an advantage. I have definitely mastered how to use my body, how to use my strength to my advantage to get my edge over an opponent, whether it’s at the top of the route or high-pointing the football or making blocks or contested catches.”
Later, the Bills added more future draft capital, trading pick No. 205 in the sixth round to the Houston Texans for pick No. 230 in the seventh round and a 2024 sixth-round pick, then moving the No. 215 pick to the Los Angeles Rams for pick No. 252 in the seventh round and a sixth-round pick in 2024.
Buffalo then drafted the 6-foot-4, 305-pound Broeker out of the University of Mississippi with pick No. 230, welcoming in the 2022 Kent Hull Award recipient, an honor bestowed upon the top collegiate offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi. The award is named in honor of the late Bills offensive lineman, who passed away due to liver disease at age 50. Hull is a member of the Bills Wall of Fame.
“Spoke to them at Senior Bowl, like we did with every team, and then met again, did an informal at combine, then had a few other meetings via Zoom, like in between the time of combine and pro day, and all those went really well,” recalled Broeker of his interaction with the Bills during the pre-draft process. “It’s definitely something I really enjoyed and kind of felt like a good fit, really, from everything. Not just like the coaches, but kind of hearing about the players. I know Dawson Knox pretty well, so that’ll be cool to kind of get back with him as well.”
Broeker, 22, played with Knox’s brother, the late Luke Knox, at Ole Miss, where Dawson also played collegiately.
“Dawson would come back and visit and everything, and some of the guys I played with were really good friends with Dawson,” said Broeker. “So there was always a kind of a lot of common things.”
The Bills’ new OL possesses great versatility, allowing him to play multiple positions, while in 2022, he started all 13 of the Rebels’ games at left guard and did not allow a sack on 472 pass-blocking snaps. He did play 20 snaps at left tackle during the ’22 season, where he started every game for Ole Miss during the 2020 season. Broeker says he also played some center at the Senior Bowl.
“I mean, right away, you know, definitely trying to put my best foot forward,” said Broeker, who was the second OL drafted by the Bills, joining second-round Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence. “I think for me, looking to play kind of really anywhere, being able to show versatility and kind of playing wherever’s needed.”
Finally, Buffalo selected Austin at No. 252, adding the 21-year-old CB, who stands 6-foot-1, weighing 191 pounds. During a four-year career at Oregon State University, Austin recorded 140 tackles, four interceptions, 24 pass breakups and three fumble recoveries to go with a sack in 36 games played.
“I’m excited. I’ve never been to New York, so this is gonna be my first time out there,” said Austin. “And you know, I’m just ready to go out there and get to work. I’m coming from Cali to New York to bring a different type of swagger to that defense, and I’m ready to be there.”
Austin expressed his excitement in the prospect of playing alongside former Oregon State Beaver Jordan Poyer.
“Man, Jordan Poyer, he’s a Beaver legend,” said Austin. “I’m excited to be able to get up there and work with him, beside him, and be able to learn some things from him. I know he’s been in the league for a very long time, and he’s a veteran, so I look forward to just taking on the little-bro role and being ready to learn and soak up as much knowledge as I can from him.”
Austin believes in his ability to play both inside and outside, anticipating he will fit well into the Bills’ defensive system.
“Wherever they need me, honestly. I’m a DB that can play outside, inside, or even at safety if they need me to,” said Austin. “So, just ready to be, like I said, a valuable piece to this team and bringing my talents wherever they need me to play on the grass.”
The Bills’ three Day 3 selections joined three players picked over the first two days of the draft: Kincaid at No. 25, Torrence at No. 59 in the second and linebacker Dorian Williams in round three at No. 91. Several players have also reportedly signed with Buffalo as undrafted free agents, including Fresno State University running back Jordan Mims, University of Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale and University of South Alabama WR Jalen Wayne, who is the cousin of former Colts great Reggie Wayne.
Buffalo made several moves throughout the draft, including a slew of trade-backs on Day 3, which increased their collection of 2024 draft picks to 10.