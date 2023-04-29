ORCHARD PARK — The Bills finalized their 2023 draft class on Saturday, making three selections over the final three rounds, increasing their total to six players drafted.

After trading up to secure first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid, the Bills were left without a fourth-round selection on Saturday, but things heated up in the fifth round when they selected University of Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter at pick No. 150, followed by two seventh-round picks, offensive lineman Nick Broeker at No. 230 and cornerback Alex Austin at No. 252.

