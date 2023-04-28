ORCHARD PARK — They got their guy.
Late Thursday night, the Bills traded up from pick No. 27 of the first round to pick No. 25 to select Dalton Kincaid, a tight end out of the University of Utah. Shortly after making the selection, Bills general manager Brandon Beane met with the media from One Bills Dr., revealing factors that weighed into the team’s decision to move up and select the top tight end on their draft board.
“If Dalton was not there, we would have traded back,” said Beane. “We had a good feeling that Dallas would take him, and we just really liked him and just felt he would be a great fit in our offense.”
Prior to the Bills’ selection, there was a run on wide receivers, a position many believed the Bills would be focused on at No. 27. Beane was asked if the fact that four consecutive wide receivers — Jackson Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison — were selected just a few picks ahead of Buffalo impacted their decision at No. 25.
“Not really. It was more how we saw Dalton and that he, you know, we knew it was going down to maybe there is a receiver there left, maybe he is there left,” said the Bills GM. “We weren’t sure. You ask me five picks before we picked, I still would have told you we were going to trade down. I thought he was going to get taken. I called the Giants and they talked about and then they let me know they were going to trade up, so as soon as I heard that, I called Jacksonville. Right away, they weren’t sure, they waited until they got on the clock, talked it through and got it done.”
When asked what he likes most about Kincaid, Beane mentioned the TE’s catching ability and his instincts as a route runner as traits the team valued most when scouting him during the pre-draft process. Beane went as far as to compare Kincaid’s football IQ to that of former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley.
“Elite hands. Really good route runner, good feel setting up guys inside,” said Beane. “This guy’s got great feel, great instinct. You guys saw it from a different position, Cole Beasley, great feel. This guy in a different body type does that.”
During his comments, Beane recalled perhaps Kincaid’s most impressive performance of his collegiate career, a 16-reception, 234-yard performance against USC. The Bills GM says that, while watching Kincaid reel in catch after catch in that game, he and his scouts couldn’t help but come away impressed.
“It was one of the segments where we just went through all his targets. And we were like, are these the same play?” said Beane. “Like it just kept going and going, and you’re amazed at how many catches he had in one game.”
Kincaid will join Dawson Knox in the Bills’ tight end room, providing the team with another option at the position, which they’ve been in search of the past number of seasons. With two capable TEs now in tow, there will be questions as to how Kincaid’s presence will impact Knox’s role.
“I don’t want to get into the usage part because this guy’s got to come in here and learn our offense. He’ll be a rookie — it’s gonna take him time,” said Beane. “I think that’s to be determined. I think it’s just another weapon for Dorsey. Dawson is gonna still be very involved.”
Beane went on to describe the difference between the two tight ends and their expected role within the Buffalo offense, citing Knox as a more capable blocker and Kicaid as a player who fits differently into the Bills’ system.
“Like I said, Dawson will play more of that traditional Y, (Kincaid) play more of the F for us,” said Beane. “So, like I said, it would just be a different package. But Dawson is clearly a better in-line blocker, still a receiving threat. So I don’t think Dawson is gonna be going anywhere.”
“He is a tight end, but he is a receiving tight end,” added Beane about Kincaid.
The Bills have four selections remaining entering Friday’s second round, which leaves the door wide open for Beane and company to look into acquiring more draft capital over the next few rounds.
“Yeah, I did that last year there. We moved back a couple times and got some six, and one of those we got (cornerback Christian) Benford with,” said the Bills GM. “So yeah, we’ll see what’s on the board tomorrow and follow it. Excited we at least got two picks. We at least got two picks. Yeah, I didn’t want to have to give up a pick, but I would have been more disappointed with (Kincaid) that close to not be able to get him.”
Entering Friday night, the Bills hold picks No. 59, a second-rounder, a third-rounder at No. 91, a fifth-rounder at No. 137 (from Arizona) and a sixth-round selection at No. 205 overall.