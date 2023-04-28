The Bills traded up two spots to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 25 of Thursday’s first round. TNS

ORCHARD PARK — They got their guy.

Late Thursday night, the Bills traded up from pick No. 27 of the first round to pick No. 25 to select Dalton Kincaid, a tight end out of the University of Utah. Shortly after making the selection, Bills general manager Brandon Beane met with the media from One Bills Dr., revealing factors that weighed into the team’s decision to move up and select the top tight end on their draft board.

