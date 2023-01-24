ORCHARD PARK — Brandon Beane wrapped up the Bills season with his final press conference from the media room at One Bills Dr., addressing several hot topics that Bills fans will widely discuss throughout the offseason. Throughout nearly an hour-long presser, Beane touched on potential personnel changes, provided his assessment of the Bills coaching staff and reflected on a turbulent 2022 campaign.

Beane began his time at the microphone by thanking several individuals within the Bills organization, including owners Terry and Kim Pegula, along with head coach Sean McDermott, for all they did to help the team through a season filled with challenges.

