ORCHARD PARK — Brandon Beane wrapped up the Bills season with his final press conference from the media room at One Bills Dr., addressing several hot topics that Bills fans will widely discuss throughout the offseason. Throughout nearly an hour-long presser, Beane touched on potential personnel changes, provided his assessment of the Bills coaching staff and reflected on a turbulent 2022 campaign.
Beane began his time at the microphone by thanking several individuals within the Bills organization, including owners Terry and Kim Pegula, along with head coach Sean McDermott, for all they did to help the team through a season filled with challenges.
“I thought Sean did a heck of a job this year,” said Beane. “I mentioned it the last time I was up here talking about all we’ve been through this year and the Damar situation, and as I told the team yesterday, this is my 25th season in the league. I don’t remember a team coming close to what got thrown this team’s way, and I thought Sean navigated that very well and did a great job.”
With the way the season ended, a 17-point Divisional Round defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, Beane was asked if he believed the team took a step back from how it finished last year’s campaign.
“The one thing I would say about last year is we went through a stretch, win a game, lose a game, win a game, lose a game, till we went up to New England and won that game, whether we got in the playoffs was a real question. That game catapulted our team, it was something that got us going, and we got hot. And that’s the key,” said Beane. “You got to win enough games to put yourself in position to make a run, but you got to be playing your best football when you’re going to run into a good team like we did the other day. I would say at the end of the season that we never put together - I don’t have the answer for you - we never put together a complete game. If you look back at some of the games we had early in the year, we had stretches in games, but we never from kickoff to the final buzzer, we were finding a way.”
Despite the inconsistencies of this year’s team, Beane says that the group of players and coaches within the locker room deserve plenty of credit for forging through such incredible adversity as they faced this season and coming out the other side with a 13-3 regular season and a third consecutive Divisional Round berth.
“That’s where I give a lot of credit to this team. It wasn’t always the offense. It wasn’t always the defense, Nyheim Hines in the Patriot game,” said Beane, saying his team found a way to win through difficult circumstances. “Unfortunately, we were not playing our best football at the end.”
The Bills were outclassed by the Bengals in the Divisional Round. But Beane says it’s tough to judge a perceived gap between the two teams based on one game.
“I mean, I don’t know. I don’t want to sit here and say. They’re both good teams, but I mean, we won 13 games. I think we have a good team. We didn’t show it the other night, the team we are, but I think we played a lot of good programs this year. We lost three games by eight points,” said Beane. “You’ve got to be careful about saying off of one game - you know, it would’ve been like after that Indianapolis game in-season (last year), if we would’ve just said, ‘Hey, we stink, play all the young guys, kick all the other guys to the curb.’ If this wasn’t the tournament, if this had been the Cincinnati game during the regular season that we didn’t get to finish, and that was the outcome, then we would’ve come back here and said, ‘We just got kicked in the teeth. Let’s look at it and see what happened, where are our matchup advantages, where are they doing it? Did they outscheme us?’ We’d look at all those things. But I don’t want to make one game bigger than it is. The other night, they definitely proved that they deserved to move on, and we didn’t.”
Beane mentioned how one of the differences between the Bills and Bengals in terms of how each team is presently assembled is that Cincinnati is still benefitting from competing with quarterback Joe Burrow on his rookie contract, something Buffalo benefitted from in the early years of Josh Allen’s career before signing the franchise QB to a mega contract extension.
“They were able to get Burrow at one, and I don’t remember where (wide receiver Ja’Marr) Chase was drafted, but it was pretty high,” said Beane. “ And both of those guys are on their rookie deals. We’re paying Stefon Diggs a pretty hefty number. We’re paying Josh Allen a pretty hefty number. So there is the constraints of the cap. But they have a really good team, and they’ve got some good young players. We are going to try to get as many good players as we can through the draft and through free agency. But again, our cap situation is a little different based on who is under the books.”
The Bills GM also addressed Buffalo’s perceived dearth of talent on the offensive side of the ball, particularly at the wide receiver position, where Cincinnati has a plethora of talented contributors. Beane says there is a reason the Bengals were able to find themselves in a position to select Chase early in the draft.
“They had some lean years, and without getting too much into their build, I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase,” said Beane. “I would love to have him, but you got to go through some lean years to do that.”
Later during his time at the podium, Beane provided his assessment of the Bills’ coordinators, specifically offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. Beane appeared to take issue with the rampant criticism of the duo that has followed Buffalo’s loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
“Yeah, I think the coaching staff – you know, we won 13 games. So again, it’s like Josh will tell you I want some throws back,” said Beane. “Like anything, it’s easy for us all to sit here and question Ken Dorsey — ‘Why did you go deep there and not get the first down, or why did you run the ball there on third-and-2? We hadn’t run it well earlier in the game.’ — Whatever. Everyone’s a Monday morning quarterback. Or Leslie Frazier, ‘Why didn’t you blitz more? Or why were the corners off?’ I mean, you can second-guess these guys all day long. But statistically speaking, we’ve had really good defenses, and in his credit and in Ken’s first-year coordinator. And again, not everything was perfect for either one of them. But they’re both pros, and you have to understand that sometimes games aren’t going to go for a player or coach exactly the way you want, and that’s the reality of it.”
The Bills have several significant contributors that will hit free agency this offseason, including linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, safety Jordan Poyer and running back Devin Singletary.
On Singletary, Beane said: “We’ll have to see from the business standpoint how that will work out for us.”
On Poyer, Beane said: “I know the whole contract thing, and like, people can handle those in many different ways. We all see that. But a lot of respect for how Jordan handled this, and he’s a great pro and did a lot of great things for us, and we’d love to get him back, for sure. I’d be the first to tell you. Again when we get some clarity on the cap and what we can do, we’ll know more there.”
On Edmunds, Beane said: “Draft develop, resign. Like where that guy has gone is, he’s just been amazing to watch his growth from a 19-year-old. I mean, it’s not like he’s 29. He’s still a kid. He is a young man. But very proud of who he is. And you can just see his maturation. Like (you’re) used to Tremaine, you guys feel it as big as he is, he’s so nice, and you saw some anger like fussing at guys. Like, get your (ass) in gear and like just the growth and him being comfortable in his skin to call out another player, whether as a young guy or vet. So he’s a big part of our success as well, coming in with Josh that year. Like Poyer and many of these other guys, would love to keep them all, and we’ll do our best.”
As the Bills prepare to navigate a critical offseason, Beane says he believes the team’s Super Bowl window remains open.
“We have plans to try and win every season,” said Beane. “And we’re not modeling anything in our forecast to say, hey, we’re gonna be really good - we’re gonna compete our butts off in ‘22, ‘23, and ‘24, but when ‘25 gets here, we’re going to shred the roster other than Josh. We have a plan to try and do it every year.”