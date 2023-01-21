ORCHARD PARK — For the third consecutive season, the Buffalo Bills have advanced to the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. However, this Sunday will have a decidedly different feel to it.
Just three weeks ago, both the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals watched as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin fought for his life after suffering cardiac arrest on the field in the first quarter. That game on January 2 at Paycor Stadium was postponed and eventually cancelled, but now, the two teams are set to meet each other again this Sunday for a chance to advance to the AFC Championship game, this time at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. with the game to be televised on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on the call.
“I think obviously two teams that, you know, we’re in the playoffs, want to win,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “Obviously going through we went through a couple of weeks back, I think the good thing that everybody feels good about is that D-Ham is back and he’s in the building now. He’s here today. It’s just awesome to see him in and in great spirits back here. And it brings all of our spirits together, and brings all of our spirits up. So, no, I don’t think it should be any different than any other game that we’ve been in, been a part of. Obviously, like I said, two really good teams that want to win. It’s playoffs. And so we’re expecting a really great atmosphere and we’re excited for the opportunity.”
Both the Bills and Bengals are coming off of Wild Card wins that weren’t expected to be as close as they were. The last time these two teams met in a game that was completed was on September 22, 2019 when Josh Allen led a late comeback for Buffalo in a 21-17 victory. The Bills are 17-13 all-time vs. the Bengals.
Bengals quarterback Joe Borrow has proven to be one of the top players at his position, leading Cincinnati to the Super Bowl last season and throwing 35 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions this season. However, the offensive line in front of him has been a concern since he entered the NFL and that hasn’t changed this year.
“They do a great job of getting the football out of that quarterback’s hand to protect their offensive line and it’s a great formula, obviously,” defensive coordinator Lezlie Frazier said. “They’ve had so much success, getting the ball out of his hand and getting it into their playmakers’ hands and they make plays for him. So we’ll have our hands full trying to come up with ways to get him to hold the ball. But that’s the goal, to get him to hold it so we can get after the quarterback.”
The Bengals have allowed 44 sacks this season, at 2.75 per game, and that offensive line is set to take another hit this weekend. A few starting offensive lineman are expected to be out due to injury, which could bode well for a Bills team that has gotten strong defensive line play of late, even without free agent signee Von Miller, who is out for the season with a knee injury.
“You just want to continue to challenge the guys to be the very best they can be no matter who their opponent is,” Frazier said. “We definitely are playing one of the best offenses in the league this coming weekend. But at the same time, our standard doesn’t change. So we just want to make sure we’re challenging ourselves as we’re going through our film study and practices to be the very best that we can be every single snap and have that consistency of being one of the better defenses in the National Football League.”
On the other side of the ball, the Buffalo offense has shown signs of inconsistency all season. Last week, after the blistering 17-0 start early on, Allen was sacked seven times by the Miami defense.
“I just think it’s never one area,” head coach Sean McDermott said of the sacks. “I think it’s something we’ll look at this week and try and grow from and evolve as an offense a little bit. As far as that goes, you’re always trying to adjust whether it’s defensively, offensively or special teams, and I’m counting on our offensive staff. It’s never just one player or one play. It’s usually a combination of things. So we got to do a better job overall of making sure it doesn’t happen going forward.”
This season, while the Bengals rank in the Top 10 in total rushing defense, they are in the bottom third of the league in passing defense, leaving them vulnerable against a Bills team that prefers to pass the ball first and work the run in after. Meanwhile, though Allen hasn’t had his best statistical season, he still ranks in the Top 5 in nearly every category. And with the recent emergence of tight end Dawson Knox, who has recorded a touchdown reception in five straight games, he has a collection of weapons with Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and company that rivals that of the high-powered Bengals.
“I mean, we only had one drive against them (on Jan. 2) so it’s kind of hard to take anything away from that,” Allen said. “And they played the same team twice since we’ve played them and there’s not much carryover in terms of what our offense does and their offense does. So it’s kind of original game plan thought and, again, making adjustments on the fly. They’ve played certain teams certain ways. And, again, they can come out and play us completely different than what the first drive said that they were going to play up. So, again, it’s just being smart decision wise, trying to find the open guy, getting the run game involved, and just trying to be a balanced offense against this team.
“They’re high motor,” Allen added. “They’re making a lot of plays right now. Logan Wilson had an unbelievable play on the goal line, and he’s a heck of a player. They’re playing really inspired football right now. They’ve won eight or nine straight and it’s a team that’s going to be tough to beat. They’re coming into our house and or they’re playing with a lot of confidence, and we got to be ready for whatever they can throw it up.”
For Buffalo, it has been here before. First with a Wild Card loss in 2019, n AFC title game loss in 2020 and a divisional setback last season, the Bills have built the experience in these types of games. Add in everything that has happened this year — from the racially motivated mass shooting that occurred before the season began, to the blizzard that killed over 40 people to having their schedule uprooted, including playing one of their home games in Detroit and eventually to Hamlin’s health scare — and this team has become as seasoned in life as they are on the football field.
“Yeah, I mean, I think it gives you a more sturdy foundation. The more struggle, the more adversity that you can see over the course of the year, it just makes you that much stronger,” Allen said. “Again, you’ve been in some — we’ve been in some really weird situations this year, that not a lot of teams, maybe, have ever gone through. So again, just being able to have that under our belt, understand those emotions in those situations and just try to use it to our benefit. And again, I think the guys that we have in this locker room, the veteran leadership that we have — you know, even having Von Miller in the locker room, just being able to talk with guys like that’s — it’s so huge for what it does to our psyche and our mental approach to the game. So, yeah, I think that that can definitely benefit you if you use it the right way.”