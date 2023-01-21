Bills, Bengals set to meet again

Kareem Elgazzar/USA TODAY Sports The Bills and Bengals were supposed to face off on January 2 in Cincinnati until game was eventually cancelled.

ORCHARD PARK — For the third consecutive season, the Buffalo Bills have advanced to the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. However, this Sunday will have a decidedly different feel to it.

Just three weeks ago, both the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals watched as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin fought for his life after suffering cardiac arrest on the field in the first quarter. That game on January 2 at Paycor Stadium was postponed and eventually cancelled, but now, the two teams are set to meet each other again this Sunday for a chance to advance to the AFC Championship game, this time at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

