ORCHARD PARK — There were tears and cheers. There was laughter and celebration. And there was dirt — a whole lot of dirt.
The Bills hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking for the team’s new stadium on Monday, welcoming league, team and state officials to the construction site on Abbott Road, across from the current Highmark Stadium, to officially kick off construction of the team’s new digs set to open for the start of the 2026 season. Those in attendance included Bills head coach Sean McDermott, General Manager Brandon Beane, Executive Vice President/COO Ron Raccuia, Owner Terry Pegula, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, several of whom made their way to the microphone to address the sizable crowd in attendance before shoveling ceremonial dirt beside the stage.
“I’d like to thank New York and Erie County for continuing to give the Bills a home here in New York,” said Pegula. “This site where we have gathered has been the location of Buffalo Bills games for the last 50 years. At the conclusion of the new lease that we have signed, the Bills will be playing on this property for 83 years.
“Congratulations, Bills fans,” Pegula added. “We all know the Bills are the only team that actually physically plays in the State of New York, and we’re very proud of that. The stadium we will build will not only be a new home for our players and coaches but also for our fans. This stadium is a public, private, NFL, and I call it, a fan partnership.”
The cost of the new stadium, which will maintain the name Highmark Stadium, has already risen to $1.54 billion, with $850 million coming from the state and Erie County, $200 million coming through the NFL’s G-4 loan program, and an estimated $350 million to be paid out by the Bills. Within the documentation for the new stadium is a community benefits agreement, which stipulates the team must invest at least $3 million per year into the WNY community, for a total of over $100 million throughout the terms of the lease.
A press release issued by the office of Gov. Hochul states that the Bills currently generate $27 million annually in direct income, sales and use taxes for New York State, Erie County and Buffalo. Also included in the release, an economic analysis by Empire State Development and AECOM found that, over the 30-year lease period of the new stadium, revenues are expected to cumulatively amount to more than $1.6 billion in economic impact. Furthermore, the release states that the study found that the stadium would have a regional economic impact of more than $385 million annually as fans and spectators from across New York, the United States, and Canada patronize local businesses. Additionally, the stadium project is projected to create 10,000 construction jobs.
After Pegula expressed his excitement surrounding the construction of the new stadium, he alluded to the nostalgia one might feel when watching the old stadium — one that helped create so many great memories for fans everywhere — be torn down.
“So let me get this straight — we’re going to build a stadium here, right. And we’re going to tear down a stadium over there that is full of memories,” he said. “So, we need to fill this stadium with more memories and continue our legacy. We should remember the past but embrace the building of our future.”
The Bills owner struck nearly every chord during his time at the podium, including a moment when he had to fight back the tears.
“We also remember other heroes in Buffalo who deserve to be mentioned,” said Pegula before listing the 10 individuals killed in the racist attack at a Buffalo grocery store last May.
Moments later, the emotions continued to flow for the Bills’ owner.
“And if I could mention one more person who I cheer for every day, my wife, Kim,” Terry Pegula said to cheers. “Years ago, David Bellamy penned a song, ‘You’re My Favorite Star.’ And Kim, you are my favorite star.”
Before suffering cardiac arrest last June, Kim Pegula was heavily involved in the team’s stadium talks, as Gov. Hochul mentioned Monday.
“I’ll say perhaps my toughest calls were with Kim,” said Gov. Hochul. “It started literally in my first days as governor, late August of 2021, and she says, “Can we get this moving again?” Because there was a lot of concern. Were we making enough progress toward a deadline? So, Kim and I really bonded over the experience of just talking about how to make this happen.”
Hochul and Goodell, both Western New York natives, also mentioned their ties to the community and how the influence of their childhood has increased their excitement surrounding the project.
“First governor who’s really a hardcore, diehard Buffalo Bills fan. Let’s just get that out there. I think that’s pretty obvious,” said Gov. Hochul. “I literally grew up down the road in Hamburg here, so how could you not love the Buffalo Bills? I could hear them cheering from my house if I wasn’t at the game myself.”
Goodell said Gov. Hochul often displayed her WNY pride throughout negotiations with league, team and state officials.
“It was important to her,” he mentioned. “Those of us on the eastern part of the state may not have understood the desire that she had, but it was really important to this community and I think to the state in general.”
Goodell, a Jamestown native, said attending Monday’s ceremony was extra special for him as well.
“As a Western New York kid, it gives me a great deal of pride to be here today,” he added. “I’ve been to a lot of groundbreaking ceremonies in my time with the NFL. Somebody asked me on the way up here, and I don’t even know, but it’s well over 20. But none of them are more meaningful than being here today.
“This is an extraordinary community, and they deserve an extraordinary stadium. And you’re going to get it.”
Raccuia drove home perhaps the most important takeaway of the morning’s festivities during his comments amongst a press scrum following the ceremony — the Bills are staying in Buffalo for a very long time. And that wasn’t always a certainty, as many older Bills fans know all too well.
“The Buffalo Bills are not going anywhere for 30 years,” he said, referencing the team’s new stadium lease that features a non-relocation agreement and keeps the Bills in Buffalo until at least 2056.
The team’s new, 60,000-seat stadium, designed by the Bills in conjunction with Legends and the architectural firm Populous, will be owned by New York State and will sit on a 242-acre site featuring stacked seating with a canopy overhang shielding 65% of the seats from precipitation and wind. The new stadium will also include added features to the exterior of the stadium, with enhanced fan experience gathering sites created for fans, spectators and members of the surrounding community.
The current stadium opened in 1973 and is the fourth-oldest building in the NFL.
Raccuia detailed some of the work that will be done on the new stadium over the next several months.
“There’s been a lot of work done already,” he said. “A lot of dirt has been moved. Hopefully, the giant hole is going to get dug over the next four weeks or so. Steel, hopefully sometime during the season, then hopefully, we’re off to the races. There is 1,000 or so days left. Everyday, we’re making good progress.”
Among the large group in attendance on Monday was former Bills owner Ralph Wilson’s wife, Mary, who was wearing her husband’s Hall of Fame ring and received a shoutout from Terry Pegula.
“Ralph, we’re moving across the street,” joked Pegula.