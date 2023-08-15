ORCHARD PARK — The Bills announced Tuesday morning Tyler Matakevich had been activated from the active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after the linebacker/special teams ace began training camp with a calf injury.
Matakevich was one of three Bills players to begin camp on the PUP list, joining edge rusher Von Miller and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on the sideline throughout much of the team’s time at St. John Fisher University. Phillips (shoulder) was activated early last week, and Matakevich’s activation followed on Tuesday, while Miller remains on the mend as he recovers from a knee injury that ended his 2022 season.
The Bills also revealed Tuesday that reserve offensive tackle Brandon Shell had been placed on the reserve/retired list. Shell, 31, signed a one-year deal with Buffalo this offseason. The seven-year pro was competing for a role as the team’s swing tackle during training camp.
After Tuesday’s practice concluded, WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio reported that a “big melee” broke out during the session, with quarterback Josh Allen and OT Spencer Brown barking at linebacker Tyrel Dodson before teammates separated the group. Another heated exchange occurred when, according to WROC-TV’s Thad Brown, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive back Siran Neal had to be separated by center Mitch Morse.
After the team experienced few disruptions to begin training camp, the final day at St. John Fisher and now the second practice following the team’s return to Orchard Park have featured plenty of fireworks.
The Bills return to the practice field on Wednesday, with the team’s second preseason matchup scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.