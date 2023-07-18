Bills Wall of Famer Steve Tasker may receive a gold jacket after all.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame recently announced that 31 seniors, coaches and contributors, including the Bills’ former special teams ace, have been selected by the Hall’s 12-person Seniors Committee as semifinalists.
Along with Tasker, several others will be up for nomination, including Ken Anderson, Ottis Anderson, Carl Banks, Maxie Baughan, Larry Brown, Mark Clayton, Charlie Conerly, Roger Craig, Henry Ellard, Randy Gradishar, Lester Hayes, Chris Hinton, Cecil Isbell, Joe Jacoby, Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, Mike Kenn, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Albert Lewis, Jim Marshall, Clay Matthews Jr., Steve McMichael, Eddie Meador, Stanley Morgan, Tommy Nobis, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor, Everson Walls and Al Wistert.
Each semifinalist finished their career no later than the 1998 season.
Since his retirement, there has been a groundswell of support within the Bills’ fan base pushing for Tasker’s induction, including a Twitter account, @HOFSteveTasker, of over 20,000 followers dedicated to the cause. Throughout his 20 years of eligibility as a modern-era player, Tasker advanced as a semifinalist on nine occasions, missing out on the nod each time. During the Class of 2022 selection process, his final year on the ballot, Tasker received a record of 65,000-plus votes on the HOF’s Ford Fan Vote, a public voting conducted online.
Tasker was a ninth-round pick of the Houston Oilers in the 1985 NFL Draft before the Bills claimed him off waivers midway through his second NFL season. Over his 12 seasons in Buffalo, Tasker was a mainstay within the franchise’s special teams unit, earning five first-team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl selections and appearing in all four of the team’s Super Bowl losses as a ferocious gunner who also had a presence on offense. Tasker recorded nine touchdown receptions along with 204 special teams tackles and nine blocked punts throughout his career.
The Seniors Committee will vote to send 12 seniors and 12 coaches/contributors to the next voting slate, with the committee meeting on Aug. 22, when they will be permitted to select three seniors for final consideration for the Hall of Fame class.
If inducted, Tasker would join teammates Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith, all of whom were inducted into the Hall of Fame as modern-era players.