ORCHARD PARK — The Bills did not make a big splash, but there was plenty to report upon the opening of the legal tampering period that precedes the official start of NFL free agency on Wednesday. Over the next couple of days, teams will have the opportunity to work out new deals with pending free agents or restructure deals with players currently under contract before the free-agent frenzy officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. The big news of Monday afternoon was linebacker Tremaine Edmunds reportedly agreeing to terms a four-year free-agent deal with the Chicago Bears. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Edmunds four-year contract will be worth $72 million, including $50 million guaranteed, which is the largest four-year contract for an inside linebacker in the NFL. Edmunds was a former first-round pick by the Bills in 2018, when he was selected 16th overall.
Buffalo also reportedly lost backup quarterback Case Keenum who, according to John McClain of GallerySports.com, is on his way to Houston where he will sign a two-year deal with the Texans to be the team’s backup quarterback. Keenum spent just one season with the Bills.
NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo reported that the Bills agreed to terms with free agent G Connor McGovern on a three-year, $23 million deal. McGovern is a former third-round pick, drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.
ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg reported that running back/kick returner Nyheim Hines has agreed to restructure his contract, which will be reduced his 2023 cap hit to $3.5 million, rather than the $4.79 million where it previously stood. Hines will receive a $1 million signing bonus to be spread out over this year and next, per Getzenberg.
The Bills also announced two of its special teams aces had agreed to terms with the team, with punter Sam Martin accepting a three-year, $6 million deal, with $2.365 of that guaranteed and a signing bonus of $1.2 million. The details of Martin’s contract were per KPRC2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson. The Bills also agreed to terms with LB/special teamer Tyler Matakevich on a two-year deal.
Buffalo also announced it will welcome back cornerback Cam Lewis, with the former University at Buffalo defensive back agreeing to terms on a one-year contract. Also, on Sunday, the team announced it had agreed to terms with LB Matt Milano on a two-year contract extension, keeping him in Buffalo through the 2026 season.
Expect more moves to be made over the next few days as teams near the official start of free agency. This article was published at press time, Monday at 5 p.m.
