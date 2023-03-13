Bills lose LB Edmunds to Bears, QB Keenum to Texans sign G McGovern

Rich Barnes/USA Today Sports It was reported on Monday afternoon that the Bears will be signing free agent linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who was drafted by the Bills in 2018.

ORCHARD PARK — The Bills did not make a big splash, but there was plenty to report upon the opening of the legal tampering period that precedes the official start of NFL free agency on Wednesday. Over the next couple of days, teams will have the opportunity to work out new deals with pending free agents or restructure deals with players currently under contract before the free-agent frenzy officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. The big news of Monday afternoon was linebacker Tremaine Edmunds reportedly agreeing to terms a four-year free-agent deal with the Chicago Bears. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Edmunds four-year contract will be worth $72 million, including $50 million guaranteed, which is the largest four-year contract for an inside linebacker in the NFL. Edmunds was a former first-round pick by the Bills in 2018, when he was selected 16th overall.

Buffalo also reportedly lost backup quarterback Case Keenum who, according to John McClain of GallerySports.com, is on his way to Houston where he will sign a two-year deal with the Texans to be the team’s backup quarterback. Keenum spent just one season with the Bills.

