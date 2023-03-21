ORCHARD PARK — Shortly after it was announced that former Bills running back Devin Singletary had agreed to terms on a free agent deal with the Houston Texans, Buffalo dipped into the free agency pool and came away with a bruising runner in former Patriots RB Damien Harris. Harris agreed to terms with the Bills on a one-year deal and is expected to factor into a backfield rotation that is set to include RBs James Cook and Nyheim Hines.
Harris, 26, started nine games for the Patriots last season, missing time due to injury before Rhamondre Stevenson took over as New England’s lead back. He finished the year with 462 rushing yards on 106 attempts (4.6 yards per carry), including three touchdowns. In 2021, Harris started 15 games for New England, recording 202 carries which he took for 929 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. The former third-round pick will turn 27 on Feb. 11 and had spent his first four professional seasons with the Patriots, amassing over 2,000 rushing yards with 20 touchdowns.